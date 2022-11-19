Real Estate
Zoe Demarco
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
90 Sumach Street

This $3.2 million Toronto loft belongs to a reality television star

A newly-listed Toronto home is the perfect place to make your reality TV dreams come true. If you’ve got about $3,000,000 to spare.

Situated in the Brewery Lofts, Unit 608 at 90 Sumach Street is currently owned by Roxanne "Roxy" Earle, one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of Toronto."

90 Sumach Street

Custom designed by Earle herself, the sprawling 2,250 square foot space just hit the market for  $3,250,000.
The reality star and her husband, Dr. Arnold Mahesan, have spent more than $750,000 on luxurious upgrades, including a $10,000 bathtub and $110,000 worth of kitchen appliances.
Polished concrete floors run the length of the foyer and into the main living area.
Beneath 14-foot ceilings, wall-to-wall windows envelop the space and offer sweeping views of the Toronto skyline. 
The kitchen features an expansive soapstone island, handmade Bloomsbury Cabinetry, and gold Waterstone Gantry Faucets. An invisible grey marble wall and vent rise above the custom order LaCanche Sully 87-inch French stove.

Weighing over 1,000 pounds, a specially engineered steel structure holds the piece in place.

The bedroom lies beyond a set of steel and glass doors.

It features French white hardwood floors, a walk-in closet with custom cabinets, and a six-piece ensuite with a 12-foot marble shower and concrete bathtub.

The powder room was designed by Ali Budd Interiors, and features a custom Butterfly installation created by Anthony Valin Studios, nature-inspired Matthew Williamson Wallpaper, and a Cristallo Rosa quartzite sink.

Earle's listing of the loft marks only the fourth time it has been put up for sale since it was converted in the late 1990s.

With the exception of the grand piano and any artwork, all furniture and lighting are included in the $3,250,000 price tag.

Check out the full listing here.

Photos by

Sotheby's International Realty Canada
