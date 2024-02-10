5 most desirable areas to buy a home within a one-hour drive of Toronto

It turns out you don't need to head too far out of the city to find the home of your dreams for $1 million or less while keeping all the things you know and love about Toronto within reach.

We determined desirability using the latest real estate stats from Zolo, esthetics, and recreational options.

Mississauga

Sometimes called a "satellite" city, an approximate 40-minute drive west of Toronto brings you to Mississauga.

Houses here are now selling for an average price of $981,000. At this rate, you could be moving into a detached, two-storey, double-garage home with three bedrooms and three washrooms like this home featured on Bankside Drive.

Similar to Toronto, Mississauga is known for its multiculturalism and economic diversity. It is home to more than 20 different neighbourhoods, each offering a unique esthetic and range of recreational options.

In Port Credit you'll find a cluster of shops, restaurants, and bars along the Lakeshore. Streetsville is home to boutique beauty salons and spas, retail stores, bars, and some indoor recreational sports options like Streetsville Bowl.

Halton Hills

Did you ever dream of living in Stars Hollow like Rory and Lorelai Gilmore? While we can't promise a Luke's Diner or ultra-rich grandparents, the Town of Halton Hills offers many of the sought-after charms of small-town life only a 48-minute drive from downtown Toronto.

Residents consider Georgetown to be at the heart of Halton Hills. This small community has different ways of bringing people together, including a series of summer music festivals, an annual farmers market, an art gallery, a brewery, and many retail shops in its historic downtown centre.

Currently, home sales average $902,000 in this part of Halton Region. This listing features a two-storey home measuring 1,500 square feet with three bedrooms and two washrooms for $900,000. Prospective homebuyers will find a varied range of property options valued below and above this average.

Pickering

A 30 to 40-minute drive east of Toronto will get you away from the city's rat race and into mother nature's playground.

While Pickering is known for being home to one of the world's oldest nuclear power stations, vast landscapes and nature trails also colour its reputation. Some popular outdoor destinations include the Frenchman's Bay Marina, Rouge National Urban Park, and the Petticoat Creek Conservation Park.

You could also enjoy dinner and a play at the Herongate Barn Theatre or grab a pint with some friends at the C'est What Durham Brewery.

The average cost of a home in Pickering is $933,000. For a price in or around this average, prospective buyers can expect a newly built townhome with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Better yet, this detached, two-storey home with a garage, and the same amount of washrooms and bedrooms is listed for $133,100 below Pickering's average.

Milton

A 46-minute drive west on Highway 401 will bring you to one of the happiest places to live in Canada, according to a report from Point2Homes.

Forget grocery stores and load up your baskets with fresh fruits and vegetables directly from one of Milton's many farms.

Purchase wine, produce, and other goods at Andrews Farm Market & Winery, or spend the day taking photos in their sunflower field. Welcome autumn by picking apples in the orchards of Chudleigh's Farm, or peaches at Springridge Farm. Enjoy fine Italian cuisine at Pasqualino's, one of Milton's many restaurants known for bringing locally grown produce into its kitchen.

Milton is home to several nature conservation parks, including the Halton Falls Conservation Area where visitors take boat rides or swim in the lake. Both the Kelso and Rattlesnake Point conservation areas provide excellent hiking and biking experiences.

A home in Milton sells for an average of $979,000. Your next home could look like this newly renovated townhouse with the double-door garage.

Aurora

A 55-minute drive north of Toronto will take you to the Town of Aurora. Zolo has pinned the average cost of a home there at $1 million. A property valued just below this price could look like this detached, 2,790 sq ft house or this townhome.

Although you'd need a car to get around to most places within Aurora, some neighbourhoods like Del Mar Parkway, Dayton Triangle, and Northwest Aurora have increased their public transit and bike lanes.

Joggers, hikers and regular cross-country skiers will appreciate Aurora's 62 parks covering nearly 800 acres of land. The town provides residents and visitors with an interactive map of its dog parks, nature trails, and facilities.