Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rent ontario

3 Ontario landlords hoarding hundreds of units allegedly owe more than $150M

Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

In a city where investors own far too large a share of overpriced properties and many residents are stuck renting forever, it is understandable why landlords have become a widely detested group.

Though not all deserve their bad reputation, three investors with hundreds of apartments in the GTA seem to fit the bill of what is wrong with the housing market, having bought up a ton of stock to rent out — stock that they apparently can't afford.

As illuminated by a CBC investigation published Friday, the trio is the subject of 32 lawsuits from unpaid creditors and has racked up $144 million in loan debt. They also owe millions in taxes, utilities, and for renovation work and other services rendered by third parties.

So, they turned to bankruptcy protection to try and mitigate the damage and hold onto their rental business, which they operate through various corporations.

In total, the three have 1,000 tenants across some 400 properties in multiple Ontario cities and towns. They also have hundreds of empty units that they weren't able to afford renovations on, the CBC reports.

Along with their financial woes, the investors have been called out in the past for snatching up multiple properties in small communities, shutting off tenants' water for weeks, attempting to renovict people and more.

Personal accounts from renters also state that at least one of the landlords in question doesn't maintain all of their properties well, either, leaving broken appliances, leaks, and code violations. 

Lead photo by

SID Developments
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

3 Ontario landlords hoarding hundreds of units allegedly owe more than $150M

This tiny Toronto home is almost $2 million

People formed a huge line to bid on this Mississauga home with a whopping 85 offers

Toronto stopped a tiny proposal and could now end up with a much bigger one

You can buy this entire Toronto condo building for $17 million

Brampton apartment listing seeks girl to share a bed with a boy and do all of the cooking

Enormous towers to redefine community around future Toronto subway station

This $1 million Toronto home is the epitome of 'Boomer Special'