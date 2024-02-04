This $2.5M home outside of Toronto will make you want to leave the city

Nestled on a hillside above the Pine River, just outside of Toronto, sits a truly remarkable property.

605094 River Rd. looks like an unassuming log cabin from the driveway, but as you get closer you'll notice it's way more than meets the eye.

This architecturally dramatic custom build is an ode to the harmonious dance between stone, wood, glass, and metal.

It's truly a masterpiece that seamlessly integrates with its picturesque surroundings.

The first thing that strikes you about this home is the clever blending of materials, giving the home a unique character that mirrors the beauty of the natural landscape.

Balconies, screened rooms, and walkouts have been strategically placed to ensure that every nook and cranny of this abode is a front-row seat to the captivating nature that unfolds around it.

Step inside, and the main floor welcomes you with open arms – almost literally.

An open, efficient, and zen-inspired layout awaits, inviting you to immerse yourself in the tranquility that permeates every corner.

The boundaries between indoor and outdoor living blur, allowing you to experience the charm of the location in every room.

Venture upstairs, and you'll discover a dedicated primary suite that takes the concept of luxury living to new heights.

The primary suite has an office / yoga studio attached as well as a balcony, spa-like bathroom, a walk-in closet and a second laundry room.

But the surprises don't end there.

The walkout lower level beckons with three sunny bedrooms, perfect for family or guests seeking their own haven.

And while the house would be worth it just for the views and the nearly five acre property alone, this four-bed, three-bath home has so many wonderful bespoke details.

From the special kitchen cabinetry and handles, to the handcrafted two-level masonry heater with pizza oven and starlight ceiling lighting, this Melancthon property doesn't disappoint.

Each element, from the carefully chosen materials to the strategically placed windows, contributes to an overall experience that transcends the ordinary.

This is not just a house for living; it's a canvas where nature and architecture collaborate to create a living work of art.

It really makes you beg the questions, why settle for the mundane when you can immerse yourself in the extraordinary?

605094 River Rd. is listed for $2,495,000.