Misha Gajewski
Posted 12 hours ago
605094 River Rd. Melancthon Ontario

This $2.5M home outside of Toronto will make you want to leave the city

Nestled on a hillside above the Pine River, just outside of Toronto, sits a truly remarkable property.

605094 River Rd. looks like an unassuming log cabin from the driveway, but as you get closer you'll notice it's way more than meets the eye.

This architecturally dramatic custom build is an ode to the harmonious dance between stone, wood, glass, and metal. 605094 River Rd. Melancthon Ontario

The dining room with views of the surrounding property.

It's truly a masterpiece that seamlessly integrates with its picturesque surroundings.

605094 River Rd. Melancthon Ontario

The main living room. 

The first thing that strikes you about this home is the clever blending of materials, giving the home a unique character that mirrors the beauty of the natural landscape.

605094 River Rd. Melancthon Ontario

The staircase to the lower level of the house. 

Balconies, screened rooms, and walkouts have been strategically placed to ensure that every nook and cranny of this abode is a front-row seat to the captivating nature that unfolds around it.605094 River Rd. Melancthon Ontario

A cozy sitting area. 

Step inside, and the main floor welcomes you with open arms – almost literally.

605094 River Rd. Melancthon Ontario

Exposed log beams add warmth and character to the space. 

An open, efficient, and zen-inspired layout awaits, inviting you to immerse yourself in the tranquility that permeates every corner.

605094 River Rd. Melancthon Ontario

The dining room opens to a screened in Muskoka room. 

The boundaries between indoor and outdoor living blur, allowing you to experience the charm of the location in every room.

605094 River Rd. Melancthon Ontario

The primary bedroom. 

Venture upstairs, and you'll discover a dedicated primary suite that takes the concept of luxury living to new heights.

605094 River Rd. Melancthon Ontario

The yoga room / office that has a balcony off it. 

The primary suite has an office / yoga studio attached as well as a balcony, spa-like bathroom, a walk-in closet and a second laundry room.

605094 River Rd. Melancthon Ontario

The view to the lower level. 

But the surprises don't end there.

605094 River Rd. Melancthon Ontario

Another bedroom. 

The walkout lower level beckons with three sunny bedrooms, perfect for family or guests seeking their own haven.

605094 River Rd. Melancthon Ontario

A bathroom. 

And while the house would be worth it just for the views and the nearly five acre property alone, this four-bed, three-bath home has so many wonderful bespoke details. 

605094 River Rd. Melancthon Ontario

The kitchen. 

From the special kitchen cabinetry and handles, to the handcrafted two-level masonry heater with pizza oven and starlight ceiling lighting, this Melancthon property doesn't disappoint.

605094 River Rd. Melancthon Ontario

The natural light in the house is beautiful. 

Each element, from the carefully chosen materials to the strategically placed windows, contributes to an overall experience that transcends the ordinary.

605094 River Rd. Melancthon Ontario

The primary bedroom. 

This is not just a house for living; it's a canvas where nature and architecture collaborate to create a living work of art.

605094 River Rd. Melancthon Ontario

Another little seating nook to look at the surrounding nature. 

It really makes you beg the questions, why settle for the mundane when you can immerse yourself in the extraordinary? 

log cabin home

The front of the house.

605094 River Rd. is listed for $2,495,000.

Photos by

realtor.ca
