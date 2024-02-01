Toronto stopped a tiny proposal and could now end up with a much bigger one

A development proposal refused by the City of Toronto is back with a vengeance, asking for basically double the density that was balked at by planners years earlier.

Plans were filed way back in 2015 to bring a modest four-storey townhome project with 22 units to a site at 49-51 Lawrence Avenue East — just steps from Lawrence subway station on the TTC's Line 1. But despite proximity to transit, adding new density to this privileged semi-suburban area has proven quite the challenge for developers.

Following the City's failure to make a ruling on the proposal within the prescribed time frame, the owners took their appeal to the then-Ontario Municipal Board (since renamed the Ontario Land Tribunal) in hopes of gaining approval from the province.

However, the City and a well-organized community resistance prevailed, and the project was dead in the water with a 2017 board decision ruling against the development.

After a change in site ownership following the board's decision, the plan was later trimmed down to an even lower-density pitch for eight semi-detached homes. This proposal would be turned down by the City's committee of adjustment, only to have their decision later overturned by the Toronto Local Appeals Body in 2019.

Following a few years of radio silence, locals are getting what one social media user is describing as a case of "f*** around and find out" through a much larger development proposal for the site. The new plan roughly doubles the original ask, sure to incense residents of the affluent, low-density neighbourhood.

Fuck Around & Find Out Files: in 2016 @GairlochDev & @_archAlliance_ tried to do 22, 4 storey townhomes at 49 Lawrence West. City & residents took the project to the Board &, unfortunately, won. Now, 6 years later, a new owner & @bortolottoarch are going for 9 storeys & 40 units. pic.twitter.com/IHuPiC1jnu — Urban Cayman (@ProjectEND) January 25, 2024

A 2023 application known as Lawrence Parktown Residences, from a developer of the same name, features a playful design from acclaimed local firm Bortolotto Architects that would stand out in both height and design from the surrounding single-family homes.

Standing nine storeys over Lawrence Avenue East, the new mid-rise condominium development is proposed to contain 40 units — roughly double the height and unit count of the project locals rallied against almost a decade earlier.

Unlike the earlier proposals that deferred to the area's established character, the updated plan goes all in on density with few concessions to abutting landowners.

Or, in layman's terms, the neighbourhood and City played what could be seen as a "stupid game" and are now set to receive an appropriately "stupid prize" for their efforts.