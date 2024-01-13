This $5.5 million Toronto home looks like it's out of a magazine

While it's not the Bridle Path, The Kingsway is known for some pretty spectacular homes and 480 The Kingsway is no exception.

The jaw-dropping, one-of-a-kind custom home was built by the renowned JTF Homes, who have had many of their homes featured in House & Home Magazine.

And 480 The Kingsway looks like it came straight from the magazine pages too.

This residence is a symphony of opulence that raises the bar for upscale living. One can only be dazzled by the meticulous attention to detail throughout this residence.

With nearly 8,000 square feet of luxury finished living space, every inch of this home is a testament to the highest standard of craftsmanship.

From the finest marbles to white oak flooring, plaster mouldings, and paneling, each element has been carefully chosen to create a living space that is nothing short of extraordinary.

When you step into the house you're greeted by a spacious foyer.

The principal rooms are grand and filled with natural light.

The heart of this home is its stunning custom kitchen, adorned with built-in Miele appliances and a custom walk-in refrigerator. Yes, you read that right - a walk-in fridge.

Whether you're a culinary aficionado or just love the idea of cooking in style, this kitchen is a dream come true.

It's also conveniently open concept with the family room so it's great for entertaining or keeping an eye on the kids.

And the kitchen isn't the only space that's a dream come true. The primary bedroom, complete with its own private terrace, is not just a bedroom; it's a retreat within a home.

This four-bedroom, seven-bathroom luxury home also has all the bells and whistles you'd expect.

It has heated floors on all levels, fully automated Crestron lighting and AV systems so you can control the ambiance of the home with a touch, setting the perfect mood for any occasion.

Entertainment takes centre stage on the second floor with a dedicated media/entertainment room featuring a projector.

The finished basement is a haven for leisure, boasting a built-in bar, a home gym, and convenient walk-up access to the pool area.

As for outdoor space, the property is fully landscaped with manicured perennial gardens, mature trees, and a heated driveway that adds a touch of resort living.

And if you're a gear head, the garage is perfect for tinkering with your collection of cars.

But the best news, 480 The Kingsway just dropped its listing price to $5,488,000.