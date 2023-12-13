Here's what $400k can get you in Toronto real estate vs. other Ontario cities

Toronto will always remain far more expensive to try and buy a home in than elsewhere in Ontario, but the appalling extent to which this is true has been outlined in a new study.

To put the price disparities between GTA cities and cheaper places like Sudbury or Thunder Bay into perspective, listing site Point2Homes looked at what one could get on a budget of $400k across the province — a figure selected to represent what the "typical Ontario homebuyer" might be able to afford.

And, of course, the findings were a punch in the gut to anyone hoping to live in and around T.O.

Noting that the price of the average Ontario home is around $856k — down from an even higher peak of nearly $930k in May — Point2 says that most properties are still "very much out of the financial league of at least half the buyers in Toronto, not to mention the less expensive cities in the province," even with this year's slight price drops.

Driving this point home is how much square footage someone with $400k to spend on a home could actually get around the province, starting with a meagre 395 square feet in Toronto.

This would be the size of a smaller micro-condo, if a buyer can even find one available, though even those often start at $500k in the downtown core.

Listings close to this size in the city currently are going for $450k in the Upper Beaches and $455k in Flemingdon Park (for an even smaller 330 square feet and 339 square feet, respectively), $480k in Moss Park, $460k in Regent Park, and nearly $600k in St. Lawrence.

(There is one listing right around $400k in Birchcliffe-Cliffside, which was only reduced to this price after a lack of interest and numerous terminated listings.)

Moving to less exorbitant locales in Ontario, there are parts of the GTA like Vaughan, Markham, and Richmond Hill, where a $400k budget could buy you a cramped 494, 516 and 546 square feet of space, respectively.

For the same price, you could nab 599 square feet in Mississauga, 640 in Pickering, or 664 in Brampton, the latter of which is finally in "average one-bedroom size" territory.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have somewhere like Thunder Bay, where you can get three times more space than in Toronto for the same amount of money. In the more northerly community, one could ostensibly get a place with 1,325 square feet of space for $400k.

Chatham-Kent is similarly cheap, with a price of $370 per square foot to downtown Toronto's $1,013, giving you a 1,081-square-foot home for $400k.

The same can be said for Greater Sudbury ($400 a square foot, or 1,000 square feet of space for $400k), Kingston ($421 a square foot/950 square feet for that price) and London ($425 a square foot/941 square feet), by Point2's data.

"Even Ottawa — where the average home price is hovering around $600k — offers more than double the space available to the typical Toronto buyer," the group writes.

"That's because the price per square foot in the country's capital is below $500, whereas Toronto stands in a league of its own with an average price per square foot of more than $1k ... As long as buyers are willing to stay away from Toronto, they could get much more living space for the same amount."

They add that "although the benchmark home price in all the cities surrounding Toronto is above $1 million — with Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Markham and Oakville even surpassing Ontario's most populous and popular city — they all offer more space for $400k than Toronto."