71 Lesmount Ave. Toronto

This very tiny Toronto house is currently going for $1.1 million

If nothing short of an entire housing market crash will make houses affordable again, get used to seeing homes like 71 Lesmount Ave. more and more often. 

Listed for $1,088,000, 71 Lesmount Ave. is a tiny two-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow that looks even smaller thanks to the two behemoth houses it has as neighbours.

The home, which is split into a main floor unit and a basement apartment, has been rented on and off since 2016 when it was last sold

71 Lesmount Ave. Toronto

The living room on the main floor. 

And when comparing the 2016 listing to the 2023 listing, there haven't been any major updates, despite the listing mentioning that the HVAC and roof have been updated.

71 Lesmount Ave. Toronto

The living room in the basement with a fireplace. 

But when you dig into it, the furnace and air conditioning were updated in 2013 and the roof was done in 2010 — if you consider the typical lifespan of those things, there's less than 10 years left before you're going to have to replace them.

71 Lesmount Ave. Toronto

The basement kitchen. 

Also, homes that were previously rentals are notorious for not being maintained that well. 

71 Lesmount Ave. Toronto

The entrance into the basement unit. 

But if the listing is to be believed, this is "a rare opportunity that you don't want to miss!"

71 Lesmount Ave. Toronto

The main floor kitchen. 

However, it's really only an opportunity if you've got the means to demolish and rebuild the home. 

71 Lesmount Ave. Toronto

A bedroom. 

71 Lesmount Ave. is not really being sold as a home you could move into any time soon.

71 Lesmount Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

It's selling points are the fact that it's sitting on 33 by 100 feet of land and there's already a building permit for a 4,000-square-foot home. 71 Lesmount Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

Also, East York is a good neighbourhood where detached homes on go for an average of $1.5 million and it's close to transit and downtown.

71 Lesmount Ave. Toronto

The home has space for three cars to park. 

However, when the average price of a detached home is only $400k more than the listing price, is it really worth it when the cost of building is going to likely cost over $1 million71 Lesmount Ave. Toronto

The backyard and back of the house. 

Maybe, but only if the housing market doesn't crash. 

