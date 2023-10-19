Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 15 hours ago
19 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

This $9 million Toronto home has unique features you can't find anywhere else

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 15 hours ago
Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac just around the corner from the Bridle Path, 19 Alderbrook Dr. offers a particularly transparent glimpse into an affluent neighbourhood.  

Quite literally, too — the contemporary house is an open-concept home with more windows than walls. 

The home, which is listed for $8,750,000, also boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and offers the perfect balance of indoor/outdoor living. 

19 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The open concept main floor with a walkout to the backyard. 

The most stunning part of the house is the curtain wall of windows that open like a garage door to completely remove any barrier between you and the outdoors. 

19 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The family room with gas fireplace. 

Speaking of the outdoors, 19 Alderbrook Dr. is on a private ravine lot with plenty of privacy and nature.

19 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

An aerial shot of the house. 

It's also 493 feet deep, which is unheard of in the city. 

19 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The back of the home with the pool. 

The outdoor pool is also next level. It's a saltwater pool with a vanishing edge that looks out over the oasis of a backyard. 

19 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

A bedroom. 

But really, this home is built to maximize the views of the surrounding nature.

19 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom with views of the ravine. 

Whether it's the wall-o-windows or the countless skylights, each space is flooded with natural light and tree views. 

19 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The exposed metal work gives the space an industrial feel. 

Even the building is angled so that the views are front and centre. 

19 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The dining room. 

As for the rest of the house, what can we say — it's luxurious as hell. 

19 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The kitchen. 

From the spacious bedrooms, to the chef's kitchen, to the bathrooms with heated flooring, this place has all those sophisticated touches one can expect from a luxury home that's almost $9 million. 

19 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

Although if you're looking for a cozy house, this isn't it.

19 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

Plenty of skylights and a glass walkway make sure there's always tons of light. 

With all the glass, metal, and white walls, the place might be considered sterile (or even clinical) by some. 

19 Alderbrook Drive Toronto

The large backyard. 

But according to realtor Jay Bleiweis "It's just an incredible house!" 

 Bryan Groulx for Digital Properties
