This $9 million Toronto home has unique features you can't find anywhere else

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac just around the corner from the Bridle Path, 19 Alderbrook Dr. offers a particularly transparent glimpse into an affluent neighbourhood.

Quite literally, too — the contemporary house is an open-concept home with more windows than walls.

The home, which is listed for $8,750,000, also boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and offers the perfect balance of indoor/outdoor living.

The most stunning part of the house is the curtain wall of windows that open like a garage door to completely remove any barrier between you and the outdoors.

Speaking of the outdoors, 19 Alderbrook Dr. is on a private ravine lot with plenty of privacy and nature.

It's also 493 feet deep, which is unheard of in the city.

The outdoor pool is also next level. It's a saltwater pool with a vanishing edge that looks out over the oasis of a backyard.

But really, this home is built to maximize the views of the surrounding nature.

Whether it's the wall-o-windows or the countless skylights, each space is flooded with natural light and tree views.

Even the building is angled so that the views are front and centre.

As for the rest of the house, what can we say — it's luxurious as hell.

From the spacious bedrooms, to the chef's kitchen, to the bathrooms with heated flooring, this place has all those sophisticated touches one can expect from a luxury home that's almost $9 million.

Although if you're looking for a cozy house, this isn't it.

With all the glass, metal, and white walls, the place might be considered sterile (or even clinical) by some.

But according to realtor Jay Bleiweis "It's just an incredible house!"