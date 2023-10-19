Real Estate
17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

This gorgeous $8 million home just outside Toronto is perched on a fairytale property

It's rare that you look at listing photos of a property and get the same feeling as if you were on vacation.

You know, that warm, relaxed feeling like nothing else matters in the world and everything is perfect?

And yet, when we saw the pictures for 17625 Mountainview Rd. in Caledon, that's exactly the feeling we got.17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

The natural wood logs that make up the house are on display. 

The home was originally designed by Edinburgh-educated architect Ian Nicoll and built by Buck Bayliss, who's most well-known for building the McMichael Art Gallery

17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

The living room with soaring ceilings and a cozy fireplace.

The home has since been restored and updated and now looks like it should be featured in the pages of Architectural Digest

17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

An office bathed in sunlight.

It has plenty of character, thanks to the post-and-beam and hand-hewn log construction. 

17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

The skylights let in tons of sunlight.

The abundance of skylights and oversized windows means the home is full of natural light, too.

17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

The family room framed with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors. 

"The sunroom is framed with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors which allows a seamless integration with the outdoor space including the dry stack stone walls, pool, hot tub, trees and gardens," Carolyn Scime told blogTO.

17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

The sunroom doors open fully to create a seamless indoor/outdoor space.

The exposed beam ceilings also adds a touch of charm to the home.

17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

The foyer leading to the kitchen. 

The home's interior design is the perfect combination of mid-century, rustic country, and contemporary. 

17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

The kitchen. 

The open-concept kitchen is not only great for entertaining, but also perfect for cooking with top-of-the-line appliances.

17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

The primary bathroom. 

The home itself boasts over 6,000 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, and five bathrooms. 

17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

The sitting room in the primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is cozy and features a gas fireplace and sitting area. 

17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

The primary bedroom. 

It also has a wonderful en-suite and luxurious dressing room. 

17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

The dining room.

And as beautiful as the home itself is, the 47 acres of land are truly what make this home a standout.

17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

The kitchen with integrated appliances. 

"What’s special about this property is the interaction it has with nature," said realtor Carolyn Scime. 

17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

A lawn with a bocce ball court.

The surrounding property is a combination of manicured grounds, mature woods, and several ponds including a natural fen, which seems like something that should only exist in fairytale books.

17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

The pool and hot tub. 

And, of course, no country home is complete without a pool and entertaining space overlooking said fen. 

17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

The guest house. 

17265 Mountainview Rd.  also has a guest house with a two-car garage and large, three-bay drive-shed.

17265 Mountainview Road Caledon

An aerial shot of the property.

This beautiful home could be yours for $7,980,000.

Lead photo by

Mitchell Hubble for Modern Movement Creative
