This gorgeous $8 million home just outside Toronto is perched on a fairytale property

It's rare that you look at listing photos of a property and get the same feeling as if you were on vacation.

You know, that warm, relaxed feeling like nothing else matters in the world and everything is perfect?

And yet, when we saw the pictures for 17625 Mountainview Rd. in Caledon, that's exactly the feeling we got.

The home was originally designed by Edinburgh-educated architect Ian Nicoll and built by Buck Bayliss, who's most well-known for building the McMichael Art Gallery.

The home has since been restored and updated and now looks like it should be featured in the pages of Architectural Digest.

It has plenty of character, thanks to the post-and-beam and hand-hewn log construction.

The abundance of skylights and oversized windows means the home is full of natural light, too.

"The sunroom is framed with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors which allows a seamless integration with the outdoor space including the dry stack stone walls, pool, hot tub, trees and gardens," Carolyn Scime told blogTO.

The exposed beam ceilings also adds a touch of charm to the home.

The home's interior design is the perfect combination of mid-century, rustic country, and contemporary.

The open-concept kitchen is not only great for entertaining, but also perfect for cooking with top-of-the-line appliances.

The home itself boasts over 6,000 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, and five bathrooms.

The primary bedroom is cozy and features a gas fireplace and sitting area.

It also has a wonderful en-suite and luxurious dressing room.

And as beautiful as the home itself is, the 47 acres of land are truly what make this home a standout.

"What’s special about this property is the interaction it has with nature," said realtor Carolyn Scime.

The surrounding property is a combination of manicured grounds, mature woods, and several ponds including a natural fen, which seems like something that should only exist in fairytale books.

And, of course, no country home is complete without a pool and entertaining space overlooking said fen.

17265 Mountainview Rd. also has a guest house with a two-car garage and large, three-bay drive-shed.

This beautiful home could be yours for $7,980,000.