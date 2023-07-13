This $3.5 million Toronto house is actually six apartments

Toronto rental prices are up yet again, which means there's a ton of people probably thinking, "Wouldn't it be great to capitalize on that and become a landlord myself?"

Well, if you're one of those wannabe landlords, there's a pretty good deal going down in the Beaches.

Enter: 43-45 Glen Manor Dr.

It may looks like a home, but it's acutally six two-bedroom apartments.

Unlike many multiplexes on the market right now, this one doesn't need a massive overhaul or renovation.

The building was renovated only three years ago to add vaulted ceilings, modern fixtures, new lights, and new appliances.

Additionally, ensuite laundry has been added to each unit and the basement units were underpinned (read: lowered) to give them seven-foot ceilings.

The place is essentially turnkey — and you don't even have to pay utilities.

The main floor and lower level units all share the utilities, with the upper two apartments separately metered.

And while all that's nice, most future landlords want to know what the return on their investment will be.

When this place last sold in 2019 for $2,240,000, it boasted an annual income potential of $120,000.

Now it's on the market for $1 million more, with average rent for an unfurnished two-bedroom apartment in that neighbourhood going for just under $3,000 a month.

Quick math: that's a gross income of over $200,000 a year.

And the best news is the multi-plex actually recently dropped it's asking price by $500,000.

Last year, it was listed for $3,999,900, but after more than 100 days on the market with no buyer, they've now re-listed the property for $3,499,000.

So as long as you sit on this property for a bit and can get market rental rate for the units, this seems like a decent investment opportunity – that is, if you can afford the down payment and mortgage.

But if this place doesn't work out, apparently you can rent out a derilict shed for $1,200 a month in this city so, uh, may the odds be ever in your favour?