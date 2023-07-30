Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
30 Fifeshire Rd. Toronto

The Schitt's Creek mansion in Toronto is already back on the market for $19 million

The infamous Schitt's Creek mansion, also known as "La Belle Mansion," located at 30 Fifeshire Rd. in the York Mills and Bayview area has been on and off the market several times since 2018

It's actually been 11 times, but who's counting? 

And the realtors have tried every price strategy in the book, with listing prices ranging from $1 to $21,788,000.

30 Fifeshire Rd. Toronto

The landscaped gardens and wrought iron gate. 

But last year, it finally sold for $15,200,000, which was millions of dollars under asking.

But it was still a sale!

30 Fifeshire Rd. Toronto

One of many ceiling motifs. 

And that should have been the end of it. 

30 Fifeshire Rd. Toronto

The kitchen. 

But only eight months later and the home is back on the market for $18,800,000

30 Fifeshire Rd. Toronto

A banquet hall. 

So what happened? Did the purchaser decide a Versailles-like mansion was just too much for them? Or was it something else?

30 Fifeshire Rd. Toronto

The living room with marble balustrades.

"The deal fell through," realtor Khoren Mardoyan told blogTO. 

30 Fifeshire Rd. Toronto

The dining room. 

"The purchaser who bought it couldn't close the deal and the seller decided to put it back on the market."

30 Fifeshire Rd. Toronto

The front hall. 

While surely disappointing for the sellers, the home remains jaw-dropping and over-the-top. 

30 Fifeshire Rd. Toronto

Stone statues can be found throughout the garden.

Situated on a 0.55-acre lot, the home is made from carved limestone. 30 Fifeshire Rd. Toronto

The billiards room and wine cellar. 

The meticulously-crafted mansion combines classic European craftsmanship with luxurious modern amenities.

30 Fifeshire Rd. Toronto

A sitting room with an ornate fireplace. 

The inside is decked out with luxury materials, from marble stairs and balustrades to ceiling motifs that'll transport you to 19th century France (minus the revolution).  

30 Fifeshire Rd. Toronto

The home theatere. 

It has 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, a golf simulator, billiards room, home theatre, a wine cellar, and an entire ballroom for entertaining. 

30 Fifeshire Rd. Toronto

The outdoor pool. 

The mansion is surrounded by beautifully landscaped grounds and encircled by a wrought iron fence for plenty of privacy.

30 Fifeshire Rd. Toronto

A view from the top of the stairs. 

While stunning, the home won't appeal to most, and in this economy, who's looking for a replica of the Palace at Versailles? 

30 Fifeshire Rd. Toronto

The front of the house. 

While Mardoyan wouldn't speculate on how long he thought the house would take to sell, stating that "it all depends on the market," we wouldn't be surprised if 30 Fifeshire Road is in for another long stint on the market before finding it's Prince or Princess Charming of a buyer. 

Lead photo by

Property Vision Media
