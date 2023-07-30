The Schitt's Creek mansion in Toronto is already back on the market for $19 million

The infamous Schitt's Creek mansion, also known as "La Belle Mansion," located at 30 Fifeshire Rd. in the York Mills and Bayview area has been on and off the market several times since 2018.

It's actually been 11 times, but who's counting?

And the realtors have tried every price strategy in the book, with listing prices ranging from $1 to $21,788,000.

But last year, it finally sold for $15,200,000, which was millions of dollars under asking.

But it was still a sale!

And that should have been the end of it.

But only eight months later and the home is back on the market for $18,800,000.

So what happened? Did the purchaser decide a Versailles-like mansion was just too much for them? Or was it something else?

"The deal fell through," realtor Khoren Mardoyan told blogTO.

"The purchaser who bought it couldn't close the deal and the seller decided to put it back on the market."

While surely disappointing for the sellers, the home remains jaw-dropping and over-the-top.

Situated on a 0.55-acre lot, the home is made from carved limestone.

The meticulously-crafted mansion combines classic European craftsmanship with luxurious modern amenities.

The inside is decked out with luxury materials, from marble stairs and balustrades to ceiling motifs that'll transport you to 19th century France (minus the revolution).

It has 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, a golf simulator, billiards room, home theatre, a wine cellar, and an entire ballroom for entertaining.

The mansion is surrounded by beautifully landscaped grounds and encircled by a wrought iron fence for plenty of privacy.

While stunning, the home won't appeal to most, and in this economy, who's looking for a replica of the Palace at Versailles?

While Mardoyan wouldn't speculate on how long he thought the house would take to sell, stating that "it all depends on the market," we wouldn't be surprised if 30 Fifeshire Road is in for another long stint on the market before finding it's Prince or Princess Charming of a buyer.