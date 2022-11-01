A famous Toronto mansion just sold for millions of dollars under asking

After being on the market nearly a dozen times in five years, a famous Toronto mansion has finally sold — for a staggering $2,688,000 under the asking price.

Dubbed "La Belle Maison," 30 Fifeshire Road was listed for $17,888,000 on September 10. It sold for $15,200,000 on October 27.

Construction of the custom-built home was completed in 2012, and it was put up for sale in 2017.

It’s been on the market 11 times in the years since, with the price tag ranging from $1 to $21,788,000.

If it looks familiar, it’s because the 24,000 square-foot mansion played the part of the Rose family residence in Schitt’s Creek, prior to the loss of their fortune.

Situated on a 0.55 acre lot in the heart of the St. Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood, the exterior was forged from carved limestone.

It’s surrounded by beautifully landscaped grounds and encircled by a wrought iron fence for the utmost privacy.

Inspired by a 17th century French estate, the meticulously-crafted mansion combines classic, European artisanship with luxurious modern amenities. The focal point is the grand foyer. Drawing from the Sistine Chapel, the formal space has a domed ceiling, frescoes, and a marble staircase. "This elegant European chateau has no expense spared," the listing boasts.

There are three living rooms on the main floor, all of which feature marble floors and coffered ceilings. Ornate marble fireplaces can be found in two of them.

The gourmet chef’s kitchen offers custom cabinetry, marble countertops, and a breakfast area.

It opens onto a private patio, as well as a family room with an aquarium and a custom-carved marble fireplace.

There are 14 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms throughout the mansion. The primary suite features his-and-hers closets and walks out to a private patio.

The home is ideal for large-scale entertaining.

The formal dining room can seat 24 guests, while the custom-designed banquet hall fits up to 150.

Located in the lower level, the latter offers granite and marble floors, mirrored walls, and a dance floor.

Other highlights include a home theater, wine cellar, billiard room, and indoor and outdoor salt water pools.

There’s also a heated circular driveway, and parking for 14 cars.

Check out the full listing here.