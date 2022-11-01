Real Estate
30 Fifeshire Road

A famous Toronto mansion just sold for millions of dollars under asking

After being on the market nearly a dozen times in five years, a famous Toronto mansion has finally sold — for a staggering $2,688,000 under the asking price.

Dubbed "La Belle Maison," 30 Fifeshire Road was listed for $17,888,000 on September 10. It sold for $15,200,000 on October 27.

30 Fifeshire RoadConstruction of the custom-built home was completed in 2012, and it was put up for sale in 2017.

It’s been on the market 11 times in the years since, with the price tag ranging from $1 to $21,788,000.

30 Fifeshire RoadIf it looks familiar, it’s because the 24,000 square-foot mansion played the part of the Rose family residence in Schitt’s Creek, prior to the loss of their fortune.

30 Fifeshire RoadSituated on a 0.55 acre lot in the heart of the St. Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood, the exterior was forged from carved limestone. 

It’s surrounded by beautifully landscaped grounds and encircled by a wrought iron fence for the utmost privacy.

30 Fifeshire RoadInspired by a 17th century French estate, the meticulously-crafted mansion combines classic, European artisanship with luxurious modern amenities.30 Fifeshire RoadThe focal point is the grand foyer. Drawing from the Sistine Chapel, the formal space has a domed ceiling, frescoes, and a marble staircase. 30 Fifeshire Road"This elegant European chateau has no expense spared," the listing boasts.30 Fifeshire Road

There are three living rooms on the main floor, all of which feature marble floors and coffered ceilings.30 Fifeshire RoadOrnate marble fireplaces can be found in two of them.

30 Fifeshire RoadThe gourmet chef’s kitchen offers custom cabinetry, marble countertops, and a breakfast area.

30 Fifeshire RoadIt opens onto a private patio, as well as a family room with an aquarium and a custom-carved marble fireplace.

30 Fifeshire RoadThere are 14 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms throughout the mansion. The primary suite features his-and-hers closets and walks out to a private patio.

30 Fifeshire RoadThe home is ideal for large-scale entertaining.

30 Fifeshire RoadThe formal dining room can seat 24 guests, while the custom-designed banquet hall fits up to 150. 

30 Fifeshire RoadLocated in the lower level, the latter offers granite and marble floors, mirrored walls, and a dance floor.

30 Fifeshire RoadOther highlights include a home theater, wine cellar, billiard room, and indoor and outdoor salt water pools.

30 Fifeshire RoadThere’s also a heated circular driveway, and parking for 14 cars.

30 Fifeshire RoadCheck out the full listing here.

Photos by

The Aaron Kirman Group
