Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
30 fifeshire road toronto

House of the week: 30 Fifeshire Road

This house, if you can even call it that, doesn’t look like it belongs in Canada. It really should be in Europe.30 fifeshire road toronto

The French Chateau-style limestone mega mansion was built to resemble Versailles and has been dubbed “La Belle Maison.” It boasts 24,000 square feet of living space.

30 fifeshire road torontoAlong with the 14 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, there’s just about every bell and whistle a mansion can have inside. There’s a home theatre, golf simulator, a wine cellar, banquet hall, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool and so much more.

30 fifeshire road torontoThe foyer is inspired by the Sistine Chapel and it’s almost as breathtaking as the real deal. The marble staircase, domed ceilings and frescoes are stunning.

30 fifeshire road torontoThis house is built for large scale entertaining. The massive dining room is regal and also features painted ceilings.

30 fifeshire road torontoThe kitchen is exceptionally spacious and walks out onto a private balcony.

30 fifeshire road torontoThere are also a number of formal sitting rooms. The rich wallpaper, marble features, painted ceilings, heavy drapery and medallions all add to the European royalty vibe.

30 fifeshire road torontoThe extensive lower level has a modern flair and is suited for banquet gatherings or private weddings.

30 fifeshire road torontoUnfortunately this place doesn’t quite have the lavish gardens of Versailles, but it does have a luxurious saltwater pool that’s surrounded by limestone sculptures and fountains. There’s also a pool house.

30 fifeshire road torontoSpecs
30 fifeshire road torontoGood For

Louis XIV. Barring a dead French king, maybe the French Embassy is looking for a new place… or should I say palace?

30 fifeshire road torontoMove On If

You aren’t a big fan of 17th century French decor.30 fifeshire road toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Property Vision

