House of the week: 30 Fifeshire Road

This house, if you can even call it that, doesn’t look like it belongs in Canada. It really should be in Europe.

The French Chateau-style limestone mega mansion was built to resemble Versailles and has been dubbed “La Belle Maison.” It boasts 24,000 square feet of living space.

Along with the 14 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, there’s just about every bell and whistle a mansion can have inside. There’s a home theatre, golf simulator, a wine cellar, banquet hall, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool and so much more.

The foyer is inspired by the Sistine Chapel and it’s almost as breathtaking as the real deal. The marble staircase, domed ceilings and frescoes are stunning.

This house is built for large scale entertaining. The massive dining room is regal and also features painted ceilings.

The kitchen is exceptionally spacious and walks out onto a private balcony.

There are also a number of formal sitting rooms. The rich wallpaper, marble features, painted ceilings, heavy drapery and medallions all add to the European royalty vibe.

The extensive lower level has a modern flair and is suited for banquet gatherings or private weddings.

Unfortunately this place doesn’t quite have the lavish gardens of Versailles, but it does have a luxurious saltwater pool that’s surrounded by limestone sculptures and fountains. There’s also a pool house.

Specs

Address: 30 Fifeshire Road

Price: $19,888,000

Lot Size: 60 x 121 feet

Bedrooms: 9 + 5

Bathrooms: 16

Parking: 14

Walk Score: 27

Transit Score: 61

Listing agent: Khoren Mardoyan

Listing ID: C4207782

Good For

Louis XIV. Barring a dead French king, maybe the French Embassy is looking for a new place… or should I say palace?

Move On If

You aren’t a big fan of 17th century French decor.