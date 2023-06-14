This Toronto home is $3.5 million and only has two bedrooms

Luxury homes come in all shapes and sizes. Some are sprawling mansions with more bathrooms than days of the week. Others are penthouse condos with rooftop swimming pools.

But it's generally agreed that homes over $2.5 million should offer something above and beyond, or, at the very least, have enough rooms with doors that if you and your partner wanted to work from home your options aren't just the kitchen table or the guest bed.

And yet, this semi-detached house in the Annex is listed for $3,488,800 and only has two bedrooms, which are the only two rooms in the house with closing doors (apart from bathrooms, of course)

And that seems a little underwhelming for such a big price tag, if you ask us.

The most stunning feature of the heritage home is the floating oak and glass staircase that wraps around the exposed brick fireplace and chimney from the basement all the way to the fourth floor deck.

But apart from that, there isn't a lot that's special about 14 Boswell Ave. (or worth the almost $3.5 million price tag).

On the main floor, there's the living room, dining room, and kitchen.

The kitchen might be the second nicest part of the house, thanks to its greenhouse extension that brings in tons of natural light.

On the second floor of the home, you'll find one of the two bedrooms with an ensuite bathroom.

The family room and an open-concept office area are also on the second floor.

The primary bedroom is on the third level of the house.

It features a large walk-in closet and a six-piece ensuite bathroom with a similar greenhouse extension as the kitchen.

So all pretty standard stuff in terms of a semi-detached house in the Annex, and it doesn't even have a parking space, which is also disappointing.

Now, granted it's in a prime location, so this house will always be more expensive than a similarly-sized home in a less desirable neighbourhood.

However, just last month a home only one street over that had more living space, an extra bedroom, and more land sold for $1 million less. It also had more recent upgrades.

Looking back at other comparable homes sold in the neighbourhood, the going rate for this type of house seems to be around $2.5 million.

But maybe there's a new trend where the more closed rooms you have the cheaper the house.

We could have sworn the era of open concept living was on the way out after the pandemic, but perhaps not.