This $21 million mansion in Toronto is the definition of a trophy home

The listing describes 25 Country Lane as a "trophy home"and it is no participation award-type trophy home – this place is the Olympic gold medal of trophy homes.

Listed for $21,000,000, this mansion is everything you could dream of and more ... but then again it should be for that price.

The home is a collaboration between architect Jorge Malgueiro, interior designer Carey Mudford, and landscape architect Wendy Berger.

The result is a stunning 12,422-square-foot timeless mansion that offers state-of-the-art wellness and entertainment amenities.

The newly built 2020 home boasts luxury things like a salt swimming pool with water features and a hot tub, heated driveway and garages, a multi-use sports court, a Rosehill wine cellar, a California-style four seasons kitchen and oh so much more.

The main floor of the home is open concept with soaring ceilings, tons of natural light and grand principal rooms perfect for living and entertaining.

In fact, the main hallway is so large it looks like a hotel lobby.

The main kitchen is classic and comes with all the Miele appliances as well as a servery room and a three-door refrigerator because this kitchen means business.

But as mentioned there's also an additional kitchen that works as an indoor/outdoor kitchen with a BBQ, pizza oven and a snow melt system.

The mansion has five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms so you could use a different bathroom every day of the week and still have some left over if you felt so inclined.

In the basement there's a media room, a mirrored gym with a steam room and rec room with a wet bar.

In addition to all the luxury inside the home, there's plenty to get excited about outside.

The pool looks like it belongs at a resort in the Maldives.

The tennis court is pristine and the cedar wood cabana looks nicer than some actual homes.

And if all that wasn't enough Country Lane is one of the few non-traffic streets in the Bridle Path neighbourhood so it's extra quiet and private.

But for most of us this home is just something to look at because it's really the 0.1% who can afford a home like this.

That being said it's still cheaper than Drake's house and, in my opinion, much nicer.