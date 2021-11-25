Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
25 Country Lane Toronto

This $21 million mansion in Toronto is the definition of a trophy home

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The listing describes 25 Country Lane as a "trophy home"and it is no participation award-type trophy home – this place is the Olympic gold medal of trophy homes. 

25 Country Lane Toronto

The family room. 

Listed for $21,000,000, this mansion is everything you could dream of and more ... but then again it should be for that price. 

25 Country Lane Toronto

The living room. 

The home is a collaboration between architect Jorge Malgueirointerior designer Carey Mudford, and landscape architect Wendy Berger

25 Country Lane Toronto

The dining room with a wine display. 

The result is a stunning 12,422-square-foot timeless mansion that offers state-of-the-art wellness and entertainment amenities. 

25 Country Lane Toronto

The home theatre with starry lights and a full sound system. 

The newly built 2020 home boasts luxury things like a salt swimming pool with water features and a hot tub, heated driveway and garages, a multi-use sports court, a Rosehill wine cellar, a California-style four seasons kitchen and oh so much more.

25 Country Lane Toronto

A sitting room overlooking the garden. 

The main floor of the home is open concept with soaring ceilings, tons of natural light and grand principal rooms perfect for living and entertaining.

25 Country Lane Toronto

The front entrance. 

In fact, the main hallway is so large it looks like a hotel lobby. 

25 Country Lane Toronto

The kitchen has two dishwashers, two warming drawers, four ovens and walks-out to the back garden. 

The main kitchen is classic and comes with all the Miele appliances as well as a servery room and a three-door refrigerator because this kitchen means business. 

25 Country Lane Toronto

The four seasons kitchen. 

But as mentioned there's also an additional kitchen that works as an indoor/outdoor kitchen with a BBQ, pizza oven and a snow melt system. 

25 Country Lane Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

The mansion has five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms so you could use a different bathroom every day of the week and still have some left over if you felt so inclined. 

25 Country Lane Toronto

The wet bar has dishwasher drawers and a bar fridge. 

In the basement there's a media room, a mirrored gym with a steam room and rec room with a wet bar. 

25 Country Lane Toronto

An outdoor seating area with a fireplace. 

In addition to all the luxury inside the home, there's plenty to get excited about outside. 

25 Country Lane Toronto

The backyard has been professionally landscaped and designed. 

The pool looks like it belongs at a resort in the Maldives. 

25 Country Lane Toronto

The tennis court could also be used as a basketball court and more. 

The tennis court is pristine and the cedar wood cabana looks nicer than some actual homes. 

25 Country Lane Toronto

A view of the back of the house. 

And if all that wasn't enough Country Lane is one of the few non-traffic streets in the Bridle Path neighbourhood so it's extra quiet and private. 

25 Country Lane Toronto

An aerial shot of the backyard. 

But for most of us this home is just something to look at because it's really the 0.1% who can afford a home like this.

25 Country Lane Toronto

The gym walks out to the backyard. 

That being said it's still cheaper than Drake's house and, in my opinion, much nicer. 

Photos by

The Print Market and BETZ Pool

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Experts say Toronto's scorching housing market is hotter than ever

This $21 million mansion in Toronto is the definition of a trophy home

Renters continue to leave Toronto for cheaper apartments in smaller cities

A Toronto renter is showing off what might be one of the worst apartments in town

Rich parents are giving their kids $145K or more to get into Toronto's real estate market

Soaring super-skinny condo tower would preserve some historic Toronto landmarks

Huge new development in Mississauga will have the longest pier on Lake Ontario

Toronto's housing market is finally cooling but some units are still in hot demand