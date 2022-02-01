This $10.5 million condo in Vaughan comes with its own indoor rooftop pool

When a condo in Toronto is listed for more than $10 million you know it's something special.

But when a condo is listed for more than $10 million in Vaughan it almost seems like a mistake.

But the upper penthouse at 1 Cordoba Drive is no mistake.

This five-bedroom, 11-bathroom two-storey unit is a one-of-a-kind luxury property.

Listed for $10,500,000, the condo boasts over 11,000-square-feet of living space, plus an additional 5,000-square-feet of space just for the pool and entertaining.

That's right, this condo has its own indoor rooftop pool that rivals most hotels. The full glass roof over the pool is stunning and the views from the pool deck are incredible.

There's even a kitchen so you can have pool parties year round.

This condo was definitely designed for entertaining though, regardless of if it's a pool party or a formal dinner.

There's two professional kitchens, a wet bar and the dining room has enough room to seat 30 guests.

When you first enter the apartment you'll notice architectural details like the columns, arches, coffered ceilings and more.

"Also the main chandelier in the lobby area was a one of a kind piece designed by Paul Greslin and the concept was by Schonbek. Schonbek has been sold to Swarovsky Austria," added realtor Ryan Green and Marlon Green.

In the main part of the condo there's soaring 15-foot ceilings and a beautifully showcased spiral staircase.

"The floating staircase needed to be lowered in with a crane because it's one piece," Ryan and Marlon told blogTO.

Not to mention you get 360-degree views throughout.

The primary bedroom is next level with the bed featured on a raised platform that feels almost Roman Emperor-esque.

The apartment also features luxuries like a spa area with a sauna and steam room, an exercise room, a theatre room, private parking for seven cars and more.

The entire penthouse suite is definitely over the top and not everyone's taste, but you can't deny it's kind of an awe inspiring space.