Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
1 Cordoba Drive Vaughan

This $10.5 million condo in Vaughan comes with its own indoor rooftop pool

When a condo in Toronto  is listed for more than $10 million you know it's something special. 

But when a condo is listed for more than $10 million in Vaughan it almost seems like a mistake. 

But the upper penthouse at 1 Cordoba Drive is no mistake. 

1 Cordoba Drive Vaughan

The living room with marble floors. 

This five-bedroom, 11-bathroom two-storey unit is a one-of-a-kind luxury property. 

1 Cordoba Drive Vaughan

An office with a fireplace, 3-piece ensuite and a balcony walk-out. 

Listed for $10,500,000, the condo boasts over 11,000-square-feet of living space, plus an additional 5,000-square-feet of space just for the pool and entertaining. 

The rooftop pool and hot tub.

The rooftop pool and hot tub. 

That's right, this condo has its own indoor rooftop pool that rivals most hotels. The full glass roof over the pool is stunning and the views from the pool deck are incredible. 

1 Cordoba Drive Vaughan

The kitchen and dining area next to the pool. 

There's even a kitchen so you can have pool parties year round. 

1 Cordoba Drive Vaughan

The Downsview custom kitchen with a centre island. 

This condo was definitely designed for entertaining though, regardless of if it's a pool party or a formal dinner. 

1 Cordoba Drive Vaughan

The dining room has large picture windows with great southern views. 

There's two professional kitchens, a wet bar and the dining room has enough room to seat 30 guests.

The foyer.

The foyer. 

When you first enter the apartment you'll notice architectural details like the columns, arches, coffered ceilings and more. 

The media room with built-ins.

The media room with built-ins. 

"Also the main chandelier in the lobby area was a one of a kind piece designed by Paul Greslin and the concept was by Schonbek. Schonbek has been sold to Swarovsky Austria," added realtor Ryan Green and Marlon Green.

1 Cordoba Drive Vaughan

The open concept living and dining area. 

In the main part of the condo there's soaring 15-foot ceilings and a beautifully showcased spiral staircase. 

"The floating staircase needed to be lowered in with a crane because it's one piece," Ryan and Marlon told blogTO. 

A wet bar with views of the city.

A wet bar with views of the city. 

Not to mention you get 360-degree views throughout.  

1 Cordoba Drive Vaughan

The primary bedroom also has two walk-in closets and a walk-out to a balcony. 

The primary bedroom is next level with the bed featured on a raised platform that feels almost Roman Emperor-esque. 

The sauna.

The sauna. 

The apartment also features luxuries like a spa area with a sauna and steam room, an exercise room, a theatre room, private parking for seven cars and more. 

1 Cordoba Drive Vaughan

The upper penthouse unit takes up that top two floors of Alvear Palace.

The entire penthouse suite is definitely over the top and not everyone's taste, but you can't deny it's kind of an awe inspiring space. 

Photos by

Amazing Photo Video

