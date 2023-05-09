$14 million home in Toronto comes with more parking spaces than bathrooms

This $14 million home located at 9 Campbell Crescent is nestled in the heart of Toronto's prestigious Hoggs Hollow neighbourhood, and comes with more spots to park your Bentley or Maserati than places to go number two.

The 10,000-square-foot home is located just a three-minute walk away from York Mills subway station, and sits in close proximity to Rosedale Golf Club and the Don Valley Golf Course.

The Richard Librach-designed house features a private 100 by 200-foot reverse ravine lot, and many of its expansive windows take advantage of its surrounding scenery.

The brand-new home's central great room was inspired by modern New York City lofts, given the current owner's connection to the Big Apple.

Throughout its five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, you'll find lots of contemporary interior elements, like natural hardwood colours and stone grey counters.

Although many of its rooms follow a neutral scheme, you'll still find pops of colour sprinkled throughout the home, including the main floor jade guest powder room, and the moody black marble office powder room.

In the summer, the French doors from the great room can be opened onto the 80-foot terrace.

The curved floating staircase leads you to the home's upper level, where you'll find the sleek primary suite.

Inside the spa-like ensuite, you'll find a glass walk-in shower, slate-coloured freestanding bathtub, and double sink vanities.

The primary bathroom is also attached to a massive walk-in closet with ample storage space and a makeup vanity.

The home features an additional 2,500 square feet of living space on the lower level, which comes with a home theatre and golf simulator.

If you're planning on moving in alongside your collection of luxury cars, you'll have eight spaces to choose from in the private driveway, and four spaces in the underground garage for a grand total of 12 spots.

Given its close proximity to Toronto's exclusive Bridle Path neighbourhood, it comes as no surprise that this mansion is currently listed for an eye-popping $13,800,000.