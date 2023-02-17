Toronto Bridle Path mansion that once belonged to Prince for sale at $17 million

A lavish Postmodern-style mansion once owned by a rock and roll icon just hit the market in Toronto's ultra-exclusive Bridle Path neighbourhood. It may not be draped in purple velvet and music memorabilia, but the former home of late rock legend Prince is the latest must-see property to hit the city's luxury real estate market.

The sprawling six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home at 61 The Bridle Path offers approximately 14,280 square feet of living space, and you could call the former home of rock royalty yours for $16,880,000.

This is the fourth time the iconic estate has been listed at this price since 2019, though it's been quite a while since Prince called it home. The artist resided there from 2001 to 2006, when he was married to Torontonian Manuela Testolini, and passed away in 2016.

Since then, the interior decor has likely changed a bit, but it's still a space fit for the rockstar lifestyle of any multimillionaire, described in the listing as a "sensational sprawling bungalow with a dramatic flow and a majestic ambiance for entertaining on a global level."

A tall privacy fence keeps nosy onlookers at bay, hiding a generous landscaped forecourt leading through the front doors and into a grand foyer.

The foyer leads to a ballroom space capable of entertaining up to 200 guests, in case the owners happen to be throwing a private impromptu concert.

There's also a space with what seems like ankle-high shag carpeting and a mirrored booth with velour couches is about as Prince as it gets.

And what at-home performance venue is complete without an expansive dressing room, complete with a hair stylist studio just in case you have an album cover shoot pending on your schedule.

A gourmet, chef-inspired Downsview kitchen features its own skylight, allowing natural light to fill the space.

A primary bedroom fit for a multiplatinum recording artist features a seven-piece ensuite, with five other bedrooms on the property for families of varying sizes.

Other spaces like the living room bear the telltale signs of the Postmodern design senses popular during the 1980s and '90s.

The outdoor spaces offer just as much luxury, and nothing says wealth like having your own personal outdoor resort complete with a regulation tennis court, a cabana, a swimming pool, and landscaped gardens throughout the grounds.

So if you're extremely confident in your new album that's about to drop, why not go in $17 million on that confidence and buy yourself a home perfectly suited to your career aspirations.