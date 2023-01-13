Huge Toronto mansion costs almost seven times more than the last purchase price

Toronto's real estate market is known for its mind-numbing home prices, but a palatial mansion that just went up for sale shows a side of the market that is truly incomprehensible to most.

Introducing 52 Fifeshire Road in the St. Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood near the ultra-exclusive Bridle Path, a two-storey, six-bedroom and nine-bathroom beast of a mansion.

Listed at a tear-inducing $13,888,000, the home costs a pretty penny more than the last time this property sold was in 2010 at a shocking $2 million.

Yes, just $2 million. That is almost a 700 per cent increase in just over 12 years.



For comparison, the average ten-year price increase for a single-family home in Toronto was roughly 125 per cent, but in this market, no price increase is shocking anymore.

Despite its hefty price tag, there is no doubt that 52 Fifeshire, which backs onto a ravine in Saint Andrews Park, is an absolutely beautiful gem of a property.





Check out the realtor's video for this spot, oddly featuring a ballerina prancing around the mansion, looking for potential buyers.

Walk (or pirouette) into a grand foyer with white marble bookmatch flooring and you'll feel like the Prima Ballerina as you plie your way into the formal dining room, living room and kitchen. The long hallway with a neutral hardwood floor adds to the minimalist but luxurious feeling of this home.

An intimate salon that doubles as a piano room is perfect for hosting parties, offering guests who want to escape the social pressures of the much larger living room.

Vaulted ceilings and golden fixtures add to the opulent feel throughout this mansion, bringing touches of elegance.

All three of these living spaces are connected and provide an open, airy vibe. The first-floor powder room is extremely large for having just a toilet and sink. Notice the chevron floor tiles flowing up the back wall. An open-concept kitchen provides ample space for all your culinary dreams.





It comes complete with gold-tone finishes on drawer pulls, handles and light fixtures.

The island or breakfast buffet is enormous and can easily fit an army with space for more, finished with gold hardware stools.

To say the storage space in the kitchen is ample would be an understatement.

And the house also comes with a private chef's kitchen perfect for soirees and extravagant parties.



A silver spiral staircase leading up to a vaulted ceiling with a dangly golden chandelier invites visitors to the second floor.

The primary bedroom is the size of a small one-bedroom apartment with a cozy fireplace.

Again, we see the common theme of vaulted ceilings giving rooms a grand feel.



Glass French doors will allow a sweet breeze to float into the room on warm summer nights, or let all the steam out after using your spa-inspired bathroom fixtures.

The attached ensuite boasts an enormous soaker tub, more white marble finishes and a double-sink vanity.

The most impressive aspect of this bedroom is the "Chanel"-inspired dressing room, which will make you feel like a Kardashian as you showcase your clothes - not just store them.

It has specialty glass-jewelry cases to display your many watches, diamonds and earrings.

Twirling into the basement, you'll see a full-size laundry room with two washers and dries and a folding table.



The sink in the suite is extra convenient for rinsing out pesky stains. Adjacent to the laundry suite is a theatre, game room, fitness studio and even a luxurious champagne cellar. Finished with golden pegs, you'll be able to store enough bottles of bubbly to have 20 champagne baths. Or enough for one gigantic New Year's party. Boutique fitness studio vibes are ample in the home gym, with floor-to-ceiling mirrors so you can check yourself out flexing those killer biceps.



With a total of six parking spots and annual property taxes of $40,000, this mansion is sure to attract only the most exclusive of buyers.