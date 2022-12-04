This $3.4 million modern home was designed by a prominent Toronto family

Bringing a designer or developer in to help create your dream home often yields stunning results - no more so when it's their own home.

According to the listing for 51 Helena Avenue, the home was

"thoughtfully designed by a prominent Toronto development family."

The listing does not divulge the name, but does highlight their recent renovation, which combined the home's original architectural details with contemporary design features.

The result is a stunning "showstopper" of a home with over 4,000 square feet of light-filled living space.

Wide-plank hardwood floors sweep through the open-concept main floor, the focal point of which is a massive stone fireplace.

The custom chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a wine fridge, and a large island.

A small breakfast area lies off to the side beneath a window.

There are four-plus-two bedrooms and six bathrooms throughout the home.

The primary bedroom boasts a dramatic vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, six-piece ensuite with a double rain shower, and a private balcony overlooking downtown Toronto.

A spacious home office is situated on the third floor, while the basement offers a rec room, a gym, and a nanny or in-law suite.

The renovations extend to the outdoors. Breathtaking landscaping can be found in the front and backyards - the former feature a terraced garden off the porch, while the latter has a built-in firepit.

The designer-crafted abode comes with an equally lavish $3,489,000 price tag. Although, as the listing notes, the home is truly turn-key.

