Real Estate
Zoe Demarco
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
51 helena avenue toronto

This $3.4 million modern home was designed by a prominent Toronto family

Bringing a designer or developer in to help create your dream home often yields stunning results - no more so when it's their own home.

According to the listing for 51 Helena Avenue, the home was
"thoughtfully designed by a prominent Toronto development family."

51 Helena Avenue TorontoThe listing does not divulge the name, but does highlight their recent renovation, which combined the home's original architectural details with contemporary design features.

51 Helena Avenue TorontoThe result is a stunning "showstopper" of a home with over 4,000 square feet of light-filled living space.

51 Helena Avenue TorontoWide-plank hardwood floors sweep through the open-concept main floor, the focal point of which is a massive stone fireplace.

51 Helena Avenue TorontoThe custom chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a wine fridge, and a large island.

51 Helena Avenue TorontoA small breakfast area lies off to the side beneath a window.

51 Helena Avenue TorontoThere are four-plus-two bedrooms and six bathrooms throughout the home.

51 Helena Avenue TorontoThe primary bedroom boasts a dramatic vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, six-piece ensuite with a double rain shower, and a private balcony overlooking downtown Toronto.

51 Helena Avenue TorontoA spacious home office is situated on the third floor, while the basement offers a rec room, a gym, and a nanny or in-law suite.

51 Helena Avenue TorontoThe renovations extend to the outdoors. Breathtaking landscaping can be found in the front and backyards - the former feature a terraced garden off the porch, while the latter has a built-in firepit.

51 Helena Avenue TorontoThe designer-crafted abode comes with an equally lavish $3,489,000 price tag. Although, as the listing notes, the home is truly turn-key.

51 Helena Avenue TorontoCheck out the full listing here.

Photos by

Forest Hill Real Estate
