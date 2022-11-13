Real Estate
249 Major Street Toronto

This $1.5 million Toronto home hasn't been for sale in nearly 50 years

In 1976, the CN Tower opened to the public, the Timbit was introduced to the world, and Canada hosted its first Olympics.

The notable year also marks the last time that 249 Major Street was up for sale. Now, for the first time in 46 years, the three-storey semi is back on the market, and it could be yours.

Situated in the heart of The Annex, the property is billed as a "true family home" with over 2,500 square feet of living space across its four levels.

"[There is] so much potential to renovate and create a spectacular customized property," the listing reads.

249 Major Street TorontoA sizable picture window fills the main floor living room with warm afternoon light.249 Major Street Toronto

The space features a fireplace with an ornate mantelpiece and hardwood floors.249 Major Street Toronto

The dining room lies beyond a set of french doors and opens onto the kitchen.249 Major Street Toronto

With orange countertops, red ceramic flooring, and 70s-esque wooden cabinets, the kitchen doesn’t appear to have been touched over the last 46 years.249 Major Street Toronto

There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms throughout the home. Situated on the second floor, the primary bedroom has a brick fireplace, a closet, and a bay window.249 Major Street TorontoA beautiful original brick wall runs along the staircase to the third level.

249 Major Street Toronto

The top floor features a second — slightly less dated — kitchen.249 Major Street Toronto

There's also an open-concept sitting area and a spacious deck that overlooks the backyard, which has coveted laneway parking.
249 Major Street Toronto

While some parts of the home are still stuck in the '70s, the price definitely isn't.249 Major Street Toronto

According to data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, the average price of a Toronto home in 1976 was $61,389; 249 Major Street is currently listed at $1,585,000.

249 Major Street Toronto

