CN Tower shuts down due to Ontario's latest public health restrictions

Monday's grim announcement that Ontario would be returning to a modified Step 2 in the province's Roadmap to Reopen is having a ripple effect across Toronto businesses, the long list of new restrictions bringing about a temporary closure of a notable city landmark.

A few hours after Ford's Monday morning press conference, the CN Tower announced that it will be closing to visitors as of Tuesday.

"In accordance with provincial mandates to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, effective January 4, the CN Tower will suspend its operations," reads the statement issued on Twitter.

"The safety of our staff and guests is our top priority. We look forward to welcoming guests back to the Tower as soon as public health authorities and Canada Lands Company determine that it is safe to do so."

With gatherings now limited to just five people indoors as of Wednesday, it's no longer feasible to keep the tower staffed and operating for the limited number of guests permitted to visit.

The new restrictions also ban indoor dining at restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments, so the CN Tower's popular revolving 360 Restaurant is temporarily off-limits, and it looks like all reservations are cancelled.

The closure comes in advance of the restrictions taking effect on Wednesday, January 5 at 12:01 a.m.

The CN Tower is expected to remain shuttered for at least 21 days, with the earliest possible reopening anticipated for January 26 or whenever the province emerges from Step 2.