Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
15 richmond street east toronto

A Toronto hotel will be transformed into a massive condo skyscraper

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of downtown Toronto's hotels could soon be on the way out, with redevelopment in the works for a notable property at the edge of the city's bustling Financial District.

Details have emerged of a proposal to transform the existing Cambridge Suites Hotel into a soaring 71-storey skyscraper that, if built today, would be among the tallest buildings standing in Toronto.

Designed by WZMH Architects for Centennial Hotels Limited, the plan would not result in the demolition of the existing hotel tower, though its 1990s Postmodern-style aesthetic would be erased by a more contemporary look.

The existing building would remain as a new tower base through a comprehensive adaptive reuse plan, starting with the removal of the tower's existing pitched roof, followed by the addition of two mechanical floors above the existing 21-storey building.

These intermediate floors would act as a sort of structural bridge to support the added structural load of the 48 new residential floors that would be plopped atop the tower, extending it to a soaring height of just over 230 metres.

But while the hotel structure would remain, it appears that the building's hospitality uses would cease for good to accommodate the redevelopment.

All interiors of the current building would be renovated and transformed into a portion of the tower's planned 565 condominium suites.

Taking advantage of recent reductions in mandatory parking minimums and the various transit options available nearby, only 21 parking spaces are planned to serve the entire tower, along with 570 bicycle spaces, exceeding a 1:1 unit-to-bike ratio.

The practice of building huge additions over existing Toronto office towers has grown in popularity in recent years. The wave arguably began in 488 University Avenue a few years earlier, where engineers constructed an exoskeleton and tabletop support system for 37 new condominium levels above.

Since that project completed construction, similar proposals have since joined the discussion, including a project planning to add 33 new levels atop an office tower at 200 University Avenue.

Lead photo by

WZMH Architects
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

A Toronto hotel will be transformed into a massive condo skyscraper

Developers seem super pleased about Doug Ford's new housing plan

Former 1950s triplex transformed into expansive $3 million Toronto home

Ontario's foreign homebuyer tax is now the highest in Canada

Toronto startup is trying to help landlords find reliable tenants

Condos in Toronto are now sitting on the market for shockingly long as sales tank

A shocking amount of people are still ditching Ontario for cheaper digs

This modern $3.5 million Toronto home is much different from all the others