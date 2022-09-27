Real Estate
135 Roxborough Dr. Toronto

This $6 million Toronto heritage home hasn't been on sale for almost 60 years

For a home that hadn't been on the market in nearly 60 years, it didn't last long when it was listed for sale. 

On September 19, 135 Roxborough Dr. was listed for $6,195,000. Just four days later it had already sold for over-asking at $6,400,000

And here we all thought the real estate market was cooling down!

135 Roxborough Dr Toronto

The living room off the foyer. 

But a home like this seems to be immune to the whims of the Toronto real estate market. 

135 Roxborough Dr Toronto

The dining room with a fireplace. 

The North Rosedale red-brick Georgian home is a heritage property that was first built in 1912

135 Roxborough Dr Toronto

The backyard looking to the house. 

It sits proud on a 50-by-200 foot south-facing lot. 

135 Roxborough Dr Toronto

Mature trees a plenty in the backyard. 

The backyard is massive and just begging for someone with an imagination to come in and spruce up the place. 

135 Roxborough Dr Toronto

One of the rooms on the third floor. 

The interior is quite simple and could use some cosmetic updates, but the bones are good. 

135 Roxborough Dr Toronto

The family room. 

The ceilings are almost 10-feet high, the principle rooms are grand with plenty of natural light and the home still has much of its historical character. 

135 Roxborough Dr Toronto

The sun room. 

One of the more stunning rooms in the house is the sun room with floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings and a walk-out to the backyard. 

135 Roxborough Dr Toronto

The kitchen with an eat-in breakfast area. 

However, the kitchen is surprisingly small for such a grand house.

135 Roxborough Dr Toronto

A bedroom with a walk-out balcony. 

But then again, the layout of the home seems to be more suited to a "historical" way of life, where the owners likely had staff to cook.

135 Roxborough Dr Toronto

A bedroom with a fireplace. 

That being said, the home has almost 4,000-square-feet of indoor living space and almost 4,500-square-feet of exterior space, so there's plenty of room to make this place your dream home.

135 Roxborough Dr Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

The heritage house boasts six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

135 Roxborough Dr Toronto

A bedroom with a walk-out to a balcony. 

There are four bedrooms on the second floor, and the fifth bedroom is on the third floor of the home.  

135 Roxborough Dr Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom boasts a walk-out balcony, five-piece ensuite and walk-in closet. 

135 Roxborough Dr Toronto

The basement. 

One thing that is a bit shocking about the home is that there isn't a garage or a finished basement, which is almost unheard of for a $6 million Rosedale home. 

135 Roxborough Dr Toronto

The back of the house. 

That being said, it didn't seem to deter the buyers and it will be curious to see what becomes of this grand home as the new owners make it their own. 

Photos by

iGuide
