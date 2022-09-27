This $6 million Toronto heritage home hasn't been on sale for almost 60 years

For a home that hadn't been on the market in nearly 60 years, it didn't last long when it was listed for sale.

On September 19, 135 Roxborough Dr. was listed for $6,195,000. Just four days later it had already sold for over-asking at $6,400,000.

And here we all thought the real estate market was cooling down!

But a home like this seems to be immune to the whims of the Toronto real estate market.

The North Rosedale red-brick Georgian home is a heritage property that was first built in 1912.

It sits proud on a 50-by-200 foot south-facing lot.

The backyard is massive and just begging for someone with an imagination to come in and spruce up the place.

The interior is quite simple and could use some cosmetic updates, but the bones are good.

The ceilings are almost 10-feet high, the principle rooms are grand with plenty of natural light and the home still has much of its historical character.

One of the more stunning rooms in the house is the sun room with floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings and a walk-out to the backyard.

However, the kitchen is surprisingly small for such a grand house.

But then again, the layout of the home seems to be more suited to a "historical" way of life, where the owners likely had staff to cook.

That being said, the home has almost 4,000-square-feet of indoor living space and almost 4,500-square-feet of exterior space, so there's plenty of room to make this place your dream home.

The heritage house boasts six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

There are four bedrooms on the second floor, and the fifth bedroom is on the third floor of the home.

The primary bedroom boasts a walk-out balcony, five-piece ensuite and walk-in closet.

One thing that is a bit shocking about the home is that there isn't a garage or a finished basement, which is almost unheard of for a $6 million Rosedale home.

That being said, it didn't seem to deter the buyers and it will be curious to see what becomes of this grand home as the new owners make it their own.