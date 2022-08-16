Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto rental market

Someone in Toronto is trying to rent out a mattress in the middle of their living room

Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Anything seems to go in the now-bonkers Toronto rental market, where demand is high, prices keep climbing and shockingly grim-looking units keep hitting the market.

With average rent in the city now more than $2,600 per month, those on a budget may be left with slim pickings, especially as we hit back-to-school season.

One new, particularly sad listing shows a new, rampant trend that seems especially aimed at single students who are seeking a small amount of space for cheap: renting out communal living space, or part of it, as a supposed private room.

"Spacious den room for rent" reads a recent Kijiji listing in East York for only $800 per month — a steal in Toronto, even for a tiny single room.

toronto rent

The listing is literally for a mattress in the middle of a shared living room. Photo from Kijiji.

But the appeal ends there as the photos make it apparent what the living situation is.

Photos show a simple mattress on the floor in the centre of a room — no bedframes here — with a fan and some IKEA nightstands haphazardly in the corner.

toronto rent

The setup is depressing, to say the least. Photo from Kijiji.

And in the foreground, a piece of beige furniture that one quickly realizes is one of two living room couches.

Yes, the "den room" advertised is the den, as in living room, of the one-bedroom apartment, in the middle of which you would be sleeping, if you apply for this rental.

toronto rent

Even the rest of the decor leaves a lot to be desired. Photo from Kijiji.

The kicker is that the poster is apparently seeking "someone who wants to occupy this den room for a longer period," as if this wouldn't be a temporary last-resort on the way to an actual apartment. Also, of course, someone "who is quiet, clean and respects others living in the apartment," because you'll be sharing some very close living quarters.

The room is, yes, spacious as advertised, but unfortunately, that space would not at all be your own.

Lead photo by

Kijiji
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto just experienced its steepest affordability decline in more than 40 years

Someone in Toronto is trying to rent out a mattress in the middle of their living room

A major movie star is helping design a new Toronto condo tower

These small Ontario townships will literally pay you to come live in them

This entire 12-unit apartment building is listed for $5 million

Someone in Toronto is renting out part of their living room with a curtain for a door

Toronto rent prices are skyrocketing as employers call workers back to the office

Renting an Airbnb in Toronto is now basically as much as a hotel room