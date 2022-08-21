This $14 million Vaughan mansion has a jacuzzi in the middle of the floor

Not sure what's up with Vaughan, Toronto's northern neighbour, but the city has some epic homes that could rival almost any home on the Bridle Path.

This seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion at 21 Thornbank Rd. is, as broker Roland Kogan describes, "unparalleled".

The gated brick and stone estate is sitting on 1.28 acres of manicured land and has more the 22,000 square-feet of interior living space.

The home was also designed by architect Richard Wengle, who is known for creating lavish and luxurious homes all across the GTA.

This one is no different.

It has everything you could want out of a multi-million dollar estate from the wine cellar to a cigar room to the outdoor, saltwater swimming pool.

The interior of the home is spacious and grand with 11-foot ceilings.

There's even a library with a dramatic, Hollywood-worthy spiral staircase and vaulted ceilings.

The principal rooms are quite traditional in their design but are bright with lots of natural light.

The home also features plenty of luxury materials such as slabs of marble, granite counters in the kitchen, Brazilian oak hardwood flooring and intricate wrought iron staircase bannisters.

The primary bedroom is what you'd expect for a home like this, complete with two walk-in closets, a sitting area, a spa-like ensuite and a balcony.

But the real interesting part of the home is below ground.

The wine cellar, tasting room / cigar lounge, the professional bar and the jacuzzi in the middle of the floor all make for a fascinating lower level of the home.

It also lends itself nicely to some pretty epic at home bashes if you're one for entertaining.

The home is currently listed for $13,800,000.