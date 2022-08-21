Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
21 Thornbank Rd. Vaughan

This $14 million Vaughan mansion has a jacuzzi in the middle of the floor

Not sure what's up with Vaughan, Toronto's northern neighbour, but the city has some epic homes that could rival almost any home on the Bridle Path

This seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion at 21 Thornbank Rd. is, as broker Roland Kogan describes, "unparalleled".

The gated brick and stone estate is sitting on 1.28 acres of manicured land and has more the 22,000 square-feet of interior living space.

21 Thornbank Rd. Vaughan

The family room with coffered ceilings and a fireplace. 

The home was also designed by architect Richard Wengle, who is known for creating lavish and luxurious homes all across the GTA

21 Thornbank Rd. Vaughan

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom with a fireplace, soaker tub and more. 

This one is no different.

21 Thornbank Rd. Vaughan

The backyard pool. 

It has everything you could want out of a multi-million dollar estate from the wine cellar to a cigar room to the outdoor, saltwater swimming pool.

21 Thornbank Rd. Vaughan

The living room with an illuminated moulded ceiling. 

The interior of the home is spacious and grand with 11-foot ceilings. 

21 Thornbank Rd. Vaughan

The library with built-in bookcases. 

There's even a library with a dramatic, Hollywood-worthy spiral staircase and vaulted ceilings. 

21 Thornbank Rd. Vaughan

The dining room.

The principal rooms are quite traditional in their design but are bright with lots of natural light. 

21 Thornbank Rd. Vaughan

The kitchen with Viking and Miele appliances. 

The home also features plenty of luxury materials such as slabs of marble, granite counters in the kitchen, Brazilian oak hardwood flooring and intricate wrought iron staircase bannisters. 

21 Thornbank Rd. Vaughan

The primary bedroom also has a double-sided fireplace. 

The primary bedroom is what you'd expect for a home like this, complete with two walk-in closets, a sitting area, a spa-like ensuite and a balcony.

21 Thornbank Rd. Vaughan

The wine cellar. 

But the real interesting part of the home is below ground. 

21 Thornbank Rd. Vaughan

The home also has a gym, sauna and movie theatre in the basement. 

The wine cellar, tasting room / cigar lounge, the professional bar and the jacuzzi in the middle of the floor all make for a fascinating lower level of the home. 

21 Thornbank Rd. Vaughan

The professional bar. 

It also lends itself nicely to some pretty epic at home bashes if you're one for entertaining. 

21 Thornbank Rd. Vaughan

The back of the house. 

The home is currently listed for $13,800,000.

Photos by

David Wu
