The most expensive home sold in Toronto last year went for millions under asking

Toronto's real estate market might be hot but there aren't many bidding wars for multi-million dollar properties.

Case in point is Toronto's most expensive home sold in 2021. No surprise here that the home is on one of Toronto's richest streets — The Bridal Path in the same neighbourhood as Drake.

Last year's most expensive home sold was also on the famed street.

This year, the most expensive property sold had actually been on the market for a few years, according to local realtor Scott Ingram. The opulent home at 71 The Bridal Path was sold for $23,850,000, just a little bit more than last year's most expensive home.

Way out of reach for anyone aside from the one-percenters, this mansion took a while to sell. It first hit the market in October of 2018 at $38.9 million and featured as a house of the week on blogTO.

Then the price dropped but it still had the most expensive asking price, at $32 million on Ingram's 2020 list.

The $32 million was reduced to $28.9 million, but that was still a bit too rich for most people and it ended up selling for more than $5 million under the list price. But Ingram says it’s tricky to price these homes.

"These places are so unique that I have a lot of empathy for the agents trying to price and value them," he writes. "It's definitely not like a 40 storey condo town where there can be 100 places with the same layout."

This nine-bedroom home is pretty unique with a massive twin staircase, stunning stained-glass dome, a cathedral ballroom and a tennis court.

There is a wood panelled library and a wine cellar. Ingram notes the description for the place includes adjectives such as: awe-inspiring, elite, breathtaking, dramatic, iconic, handcrafted, world-class, spectacular, soaring, fabulous, gorgeous, brilliant, timeless, exquisitely-proportioned, and rare.

But this place is pretty awesome — particularly the indoor pool enclosed with two storeys of windows.

Just something to dream about while trying to cook a meal in a tiny bachelor apartment with a hot plate.