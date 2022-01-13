Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
71 the bridle path toronto

The most expensive home sold in Toronto last year went for millions under asking

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's real estate market might be hot but there aren't many bidding wars for multi-million dollar properties.

Case in point is Toronto's most expensive home sold in 2021. No surprise here that the home is on one of Toronto's richest streets — The Bridal Path in the same neighbourhood as Drake.

Last year's most expensive home sold was also on the famed street.

71 the bridle path toronto

The home at 71 The Bridle Path looks a bit like the White House.

This year, the most expensive property sold had actually been on the market for a few years, according to local realtor Scott Ingram. The opulent home at 71 The Bridal Path was sold for $23,850,000, just a little bit more than last year's most expensive home.

71 the bridle path toronto

The home has a dramatic double staircase.

Way out of reach for anyone aside from the one-percenters, this mansion took a while to sell. It first hit the market in October of 2018 at $38.9 million and featured as a house of the week on blogTO.

Then the price dropped but it still had the most expensive asking price, at $32 million on Ingram's 2020 list.

71 the bridle path toronto

This stained-glass dome is beautiful.

The $32 million was reduced to $28.9 million, but that was still a bit too rich for most people and it ended up selling for more than $5 million under the list price. But Ingram says it’s tricky to price these homes.

71 the bridle path toronto

There is a huge ballroom.

"These places are so unique that I have a lot of empathy for the agents trying to price and value them," he writes. "It's definitely not like a 40 storey condo town where there can be 100 places with the same layout."

71 the bridle path toronto

Of course, there is a wine cellar.

This nine-bedroom home is pretty unique with a massive twin staircase, stunning stained-glass dome, a cathedral ballroom and a tennis court.

71 the bridle path toronto

...and a tennis court.

There is a wood panelled library and a wine cellar. Ingram notes the description for the place includes adjectives such as: awe-inspiring, elite, breathtaking, dramatic, iconic, handcrafted, world-class, spectacular, soaring, fabulous, gorgeous, brilliant, timeless, exquisitely-proportioned, and rare.

71 the bridle path toronto

The primary bedroom is not bad either.

But this place is pretty awesome — particularly the indoor pool enclosed with two storeys of windows.

71 the bridle path toronto

The indoor swimming pool is like a spa.

Just something to dream about while trying to cook a meal in a tiny bachelor apartment with a hot plate.

Photos by

Michael Peart/The Print Market

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

The most expensive home sold in Toronto last year went for millions under asking

Historic Toronto post office sold to company with zero plans and the community is livid

The owner of Zara is buying one of Toronto's most-opulent downtown skyscrapers

Ontario has less housing stock for its residents than any other province in Canada

This $800K loft in Toronto is hidden inside a former art deco textile factory

Tiny bachelor apartment with a hot plate shows how sad Toronto's rental market can be

It's cheaper to build a home in Toronto than Phoenix or Las Vegas right now

The average Toronto home price increased by more than $1 million over the past 10 years