Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
14221 Winston Churchill Blvd Caledon

This cute home near Toronto is on sale for only $79K

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Usually when you hear the term "mobile home" you think of something from the Trailer Park Boys. But with outrageous housing costs and soaring rent prices, mobile homes are becoming more and more in demand for those looking for housing alternatives

Also mobile homes aren't what they once were. Take this one-bedroom, one-bathroom mobile home in Caledon, just over an hour from Toronto. It's downright adorable!

Listed for just $79,000, the home is nestled in a lush part of Terra Cotta Conservation Area.

14221 Winston Churchill Blvd Caledon

The main living area with a wood burning stove. 

It's  been renovated with new vinyl siding, newer shingles, and updated plumbing, electrical and insulation. 

14221 Winston Churchill Blvd Caledon

The kitchen and breakfast area. 

The interior is modern, with a sleek white kitchen, bamboo counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 

14221 Winston Churchill Blvd Caledon

The living room boasts pot lights and vinyl wood flooring. 

The main living space has vaulted ceilings, a wood burning stove and walk-out to the deck. 

14221 Winston Churchill Blvd Caledon

The bedroom with a sliding barn door. 

The bedroom and bathroom are compact but fit the essentials. 

14221 Winston Churchill Blvd Caledon

The office area. 

There's also a little office nook, which realtor Janice Rumley notes in the listing could be used as a walk-in closet. 

14221 Winston Churchill Blvd Caledon

The deck and a fire pit are perfect for enjoying summer evenings. 

The park fees, according to the listing, are $990 a year and that gets you access to the inground pool and other ammenities the park has to offer like a pond filled with fish. 

14221 Winston Churchill Blvd Caledon

The four-piece bathroom. 

The slight catch is one: this home isn't actually mobile; and two: the park is only open from April 30 - October 30 with partial access during the off-season. So it's not really a year-round home. 

14221 Winston Churchill Blvd Caledon

There's no property tax on the home. 

But it could be ideal as a vacation home. It's certainly cheaper than any Muskoka cottage. 

Photos by

www.realestatethatmovesyou.ca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This cute home near Toronto is on sale for only $79K

This $10 million lakefront property in Toronto doesn't even have a house yet

These are the top neighbourhoods in Toronto for buying a home right now

Rental and office tower to bring geometric weirdness to Toronto intersection

Historic building for Toronto's Black beauty community on sale for $9 million

This is what a condo under $300K in Toronto looks like right now

Toronto home buyers have it tougher than almost anywhere else in Canada

Jenga-like office tower in the works as part of an enormous Toronto redevelopment