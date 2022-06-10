This cute home near Toronto is on sale for only $79K

Usually when you hear the term "mobile home" you think of something from the Trailer Park Boys. But with outrageous housing costs and soaring rent prices, mobile homes are becoming more and more in demand for those looking for housing alternatives.

Also mobile homes aren't what they once were. Take this one-bedroom, one-bathroom mobile home in Caledon, just over an hour from Toronto. It's downright adorable!

Listed for just $79,000, the home is nestled in a lush part of Terra Cotta Conservation Area.

It's been renovated with new vinyl siding, newer shingles, and updated plumbing, electrical and insulation.

The interior is modern, with a sleek white kitchen, bamboo counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

The main living space has vaulted ceilings, a wood burning stove and walk-out to the deck.

The bedroom and bathroom are compact but fit the essentials.

There's also a little office nook, which realtor Janice Rumley notes in the listing could be used as a walk-in closet.

The park fees, according to the listing, are $990 a year and that gets you access to the inground pool and other ammenities the park has to offer like a pond filled with fish.

The slight catch is one: this home isn't actually mobile; and two: the park is only open from April 30 - October 30 with partial access during the off-season. So it's not really a year-round home.

But it could be ideal as a vacation home. It's certainly cheaper than any Muskoka cottage.