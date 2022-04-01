You can live next to one of Toronto's fanciest restaurants at this $4 million condo

Many Torontonians know of 1 Benvenuto Place as the home of Scaramouche — aka comedian Rick Mercer’s “all-time favourite Toronto restaurant.”

And sure, Scaramouche provides a exquisite dining experience, but anyone who's done their research also knows 1 Benvenuto Place is more than the restauarant. It's equally sought after for its luxury homes.

Originally built as an apartment building in the 1950s, Benvenuto seems like it was always destined to become an upscale condo thanks to the design of notable Toronto architect Peter Dickinson.

The building is Dickinson's own Canadian mid-century modern design that features stunning views of the Toronto skyline over the treetops of the Rathnelly neighbourhood below.

But the building didn't get stuck in the mid-century. In 2005, Bryon Patton & Associates revitalized the property.

Now, the units show off contemporary design that isn't just a cookie-cutter glass condo. And this three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit listed for $4,287,500 definitely shows off.

"The suite is absolutely special," gushed realtor Michael Switzer.

"It was completely renovated and re-designed in 2020. It’s like a luxury bungalow in mid-town Toronto."

The unit is open concept and filled with natural light. It also takes up an entire floor, so there's 2,440-square-feet of living space.

The main living, dining, and kitchen area flow together thanks to the use of wood accents throughout.

There are also nods to the mid-century style throughout the apartment, which harkens back to the building's architectural roots.

You'll notice it with elements like the built-in desk / storage that runs along the window and the walnut wood-panelled wall where the TV currently hangs.

The kitchen is more modern with a 24-foot dolomite waterfall island, stainless steel top-of-the-line appliances and a mix of both open and closed storage.

The primary bedroom is luxurious with hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, gas fireplace and a five-piece ensuite bathroom.

The primary bathroom is cool with the large slabs of stone that have an almost Rorschach-like pattern to it.

One of the bedrooms can be converted into a multi-use space thanks to the Murphy bed.

As for outdoor space, the unit also boasts two large terrace balconies that overlook the city and tree tops.

Benvenuto also has some stellar boutique, hotel-inspired amenties, including concierge services, valet parking, a gym, guest suites, and a rooftop deck and garden.

Switzer also told blogTO that this unit is currently owned by one of Canada's top actors... although which Canadian actor owns it is still a secret. Your guess is as good as ours.

But whoever it is, they clearly have great taste.