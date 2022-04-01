Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 13 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

You can live next to one of Toronto's fanciest restaurants at this $4 million condo

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 13 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Many Torontonians know of 1 Benvenuto Place as the home of Scaramouche — aka comedian Rick Mercer’s “all-time favourite Toronto restaurant.”

And sure, Scaramouche provides a exquisite dining experience, but anyone who's done their research also knows 1 Benvenuto Place is more than the restauarant. It's equally sought after for its luxury homes.

Originally built as an apartment building in the 1950s, Benvenuto seems like it was always destined to become an upscale condo thanks to the design of notable Toronto architect Peter Dickinson.1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

An aerial view of the heritage building 1 Benvenuto Pl.

The building is Dickinson's own Canadian mid-century modern design that features stunning views of the Toronto skyline over the treetops of the Rathnelly neighbourhood below.

1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

The custom kitchen. 

But the building didn't get stuck in the mid-century. In 2005, Bryon Patton & Associates revitalized the property.

1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

Appliances are by Miele, Sub-Zero and Thermador. 

Now, the units show off contemporary design that isn't just a cookie-cutter glass condo. And this three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit listed for $4,287,500 definitely shows off. 

1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

The foyer. 

"The suite is absolutely special," gushed realtor Michael Switzer

1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

The dining room that overlooks the ravine. 

"It was completely renovated and re-designed in 2020. It’s like a luxury bungalow in mid-town Toronto." 

1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

The living room with built-in bookshelves. 

The unit is open concept and filled with natural light. It also takes up an entire floor, so there's 2,440-square-feet of living space. 

1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

This unit is one of the largest in the building. 

The main living, dining, and kitchen area flow together thanks to the use of wood accents throughout. 

1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

A built-in storage unit overlooking the ravine.

There are also nods to the mid-century style throughout the apartment, which harkens back to the building's architectural roots.  

1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

Slip-matched walnut walls with solid core doors.

You'll notice it with elements like the built-in desk / storage that runs along the window and the walnut wood-panelled wall where the TV currently hangs.

1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

The kitchen walks out to the balcony. 

The kitchen is more modern with a 24-foot dolomite waterfall island, stainless steel top-of-the-line appliances and a mix of both open and closed storage. 

1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is luxurious with hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, gas fireplace and a five-piece ensuite bathroom. 

1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

The marble and glass primary bathroom. 

The primary bathroom is cool with the large slabs of stone that have an almost Rorschach-like pattern to it. 

1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

The Murphy bed can be stored away for more space in the bedroom. 

One of the bedrooms can be converted into a multi-use space thanks to the Murphy bed. 

1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

One of the balconies. 

As for outdoor space, the unit also boasts two large terrace balconies that overlook the city and tree tops. 

1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

The view of Toronto from 1 Benvenuto Pl. 

Benvenuto also has some stellar boutique, hotel-inspired amenties, including concierge services, valet parking, a gym, guest suites, and a rooftop deck and garden. 

1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

The second bedroom has hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a three-piece ensuite bathroom. 

Switzer also told blogTO that this unit is currently owned by one of Canada's top actors... although which Canadian actor owns it is still a secret. Your guess is as good as ours. 

1 Benvenuto Pl Toronto

The bar area off the dining room and kitchen is perfect when entertaining. 

But whoever it is, they clearly have great taste. 

Photos by

amazingphotovideo.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

You can live next to one of Toronto's fanciest restaurants at this $4 million condo

People in Ontario aren't buying new regulations for bidding wars on homes

You'd never know this $6.5 million Toronto home was once a classic Victorian house

Toronto landlord tries to rent out 3 individual beds in the same room for $420 each

This Toronto church-conversion condo is unbelievably under $800K

This Toronto townhouse with a dance pole in the living room is only $600K

Ursula Franklin's former Toronto home is on sale for $6 million

Toronto startup is making it easier for people to find strangers to co-own a home