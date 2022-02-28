Award-winning mansion north of Toronto hits the market at $9 million

King City definitely has it's fair share of ostentatious mansions, but 92 Manitou Drive manages to find that balance between tasteful and luxurious.

From the outside it's quite a unique building architecturally.

It looks a little bit like a deconstructed monochromatic Rubik's Cube but the sleek, modern and minimalist style is, according to the listing, "award-winning"

The interior is very much a reflection of the modern exterior.

The 7,400-square-foot home boasts four-bedrooms and six-bathrooms and the materials used are predominately black and white.

But before you go thinking this home is cold and barren, there are touches of natural wood and other elements that a sense warmth to the home.

For example, the kitchen island is mostly marble but there's a live-edge wood addition that adds an extra dining area.

The main floor of the house features an open concept layout that's perfect for entertaining with the grand room, living room, dining room and kitchen all being connected.

The soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout make the spaces feel airy.

The big picture windows are truly a selling feature as they flood the home with natural light and provide exceptional views of the surrounding property.

Speaking of the surrounding property, this house is sitting on two-acres of land that backs onto the Humber River.

The bedrooms are grand, especially the primary bedroom which has a five-piece ensuite, a balcony with a view and a walk-in closet that people dream about.

Seriously, you could do cartwheels in the closets they're that big.

And, of course, this multi-million dollar home also wouldn't be complete without the chef's kitchen, a futuristic elevator, two laundry rooms and a garage that looks like a car showroom.

But surprisingly, even though it's listed for $9,198,000, it doesn't have a pool, home gym or even a sauna. The audacity!