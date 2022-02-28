Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
92 Manitou Drive King City

Award-winning mansion north of Toronto hits the market at $9 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

King City definitely has it's fair share of ostentatious mansions, but 92 Manitou Drive manages to find that balance between tasteful and luxurious.

From the outside it's quite a unique building architecturally. 

It looks a little bit like a deconstructed monochromatic Rubik's Cube but the sleek, modern and minimalist style is, according to the listing, "award-winning"92 Manitou Drive King City

The living room with a wine cellar. 

The interior is very much a reflection of the modern exterior.

92 Manitou Drive King City

One of the bedrooms. 

The 7,400-square-foot home boasts four-bedrooms and six-bathrooms and the materials used are predominately black and white.

92 Manitou Drive King City

The mudroom. 

But before you go thinking this home is cold and barren, there are touches of natural wood and other elements that a sense warmth to the home. 

92 Manitou Drive King City

The kitchen with Wolf and Subzero appliances. 

For example, the kitchen island is mostly marble but there's a live-edge wood addition that adds an extra dining area. 

92 Manitou Drive King City

The dining room. 

The main floor of the house features an open concept layout that's perfect for entertaining with the grand room, living room, dining room and kitchen all being connected. 

92 Manitou Drive King City

A walk-in closet. 

The soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout make the spaces feel airy.

92 Manitou Drive King City

The office on the main floor. 

The big picture windows are truly a selling feature as they flood the home with natural light and provide exceptional views of the surrounding property. 

92 Manitou Drive King City

An aerial view of the property. 

Speaking of the surrounding property, this house is sitting on two-acres of land that backs onto the Humber River.   

92 Manitou Drive King City

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms are grand, especially the primary bedroom which has a five-piece ensuite, a balcony with a view and a walk-in closet that people dream about. 

92 Manitou Drive King City

The primary bedroom walk-in wardrobe. 

Seriously, you could do cartwheels in the closets they're that big. 

92 Manitou Drive King City

A view of the basement and elevator. 

And, of course, this multi-million dollar home also wouldn't be complete without the chef's kitchen, a futuristic elevator, two laundry rooms and a garage that looks like a car showroom. 

92 Manitou Drive King City

The sunset from the primary bedroom. 

But surprisingly, even though it's listed for $9,198,000, it doesn't have a pool, home gym or even a sauna. The audacity! 

Photos by

Stallone Media Real Estate Photography

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Award-winning mansion north of Toronto hits the market at $9 million

There are basically no houses available in Toronto and it's a big problem

The University of Toronto is about to build a breathtaking new student residence

Toronto landlord says she is working four jobs after tenants refuse to pay rent

You can buy this entire vacation resort in Northern Ontario for $5 million

Toronto supermarket to be replaced by new condo tower

This log cabin near Toronto hand-built in 1845 is now on sale for $2 million

This $3.5 million Mississauga home feels like it belongs in a fairytale book