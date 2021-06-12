$20 million house in Ontario looks like a cross between a castle and a log cabin

Touted as Canada's Camp David, Dragonfly Hill Estate is nothing short of magical.

The estate sits on 215 acres of lush forest and meadows outside Toronto, in King, Ontario.

The estate is so named because in the summertime there's apparently an abundance of dragonflies, according to realtor Barry Cohen.

Nestled into the property's woods is a 14,000-square-foot log-cabin main house, which includes a stone turret that looks exactly like a medieval castle's.

It's being listed as a "four-season lifestyle home," the sort of language usually used to describe cottages. And if this is going to be your cottage, maybe you've earned that turret.

The lodge-like main house has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, but that doesn't really encompass the extravagance of this potential holiday home.

The castle-like cabin boasts a 40-foot-high vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows and reclaimed wood floors.

It has a games arcade and a bowling alley.

And of course, like any luxury home, it's got a home gym, elevator, gourmet kitchen, hardwood flooring, intercom, Jacuzzi, spa bath, walk-in closets, built-in fireplace and the list goes on.

If you get bored inside, the property also has tennis courts, a pool, a car collector-sized garage and butler's residence.

But all that doesn't come cheap. The estate is listed for $19.5 million, and at a price like that it might be a while before this castle finds its king.

According to property records, Dragonfly Hill has been on and off the market since 2018.