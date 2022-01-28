Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto housing

Toronto needs more housing as population grows faster than expected

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto greatly underestimated population growth for the last five years and cannot keep up with housing needs according to a new report.

People are fleeing Toronto for cheaper real estate, says a report from Smart Prosperity Institute, a University of Ottawa think tank, and the population has been growing much faster than predicted in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

The report, Forecast for Failure, found that in five years, Ontario's population of adults grew by several hundred thousand more than forecasted and all these people need to find a home.

Not enough new housing — condos or single-family homes — are being built to keep up with demand.

"This imbalance between housing demand and supply contributed to high housing prices and the migration of young families out of the GTAH to other parts of the province that occurred well before the pandemic," the report states.

Past forecasts underestimated the area's population growth from international sources by roughly 120,000 people from 2016-21 while overestimating the size of the housing stock by approximately 26,000 units, contributing to a demand for housing.

"Housing shortages occurred in the GTAH (Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton), partly because populations grew faster than forecast and partly because housing completions in municipalities did not hit the (already too low) minimums set out in the Growth Plan," the report states.

With people, millennials in particular, unable to find housing in the city, they tend to look elsewhere, which will impact Toronto’s future.

"This lack of housing also acts as a drag on the economy of the GTAH, as workers are priced out of working in the region since they cannot afford to live there and are forced to work lower-wage, lower-productivity jobs in other parts of the country."

In the next five years, the population is expected to grow anywhere between 600,000 and 700,000 in the GTAH.

Forecast for Failure suggests planners consider a range of potential scenarios rather than assuming current forecasts will necessarily prove accurate.

They note "slowing population growth is not the solution to the region's housing shortages."

The report suggests one million new homes need to be built in the next ten years across Ontario to keep up with demand.

"These trends will continue unless more housing is built across Ontario."

Lead photo by

Karen Longwell

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto needs more housing as population grows faster than expected

150-year-old Ontario resort is up for sale for $12 million

Drake's Toronto house makes most Googled list and another Canadian is in the top 20

A jewel-like condo building will rise from a more than 100-year-old Toronto church

Toronto rent prices just spiked by double-digits to stratospheric levels

This is what a $14 million mansion in Vaughan looks like

This $4.5 million property in Ontario comes with its own private zoo

Toronto's long-awaited boutique luxury hotel will welcome first guests this year