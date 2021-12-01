Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1 Bloor Street West Toronto

This is what the $32 million condo looks like in Toronto's most exciting new building

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

There's been a lot of hype and anticipation around The One, located at One Bloor West. 

The innovative structure, particularly the exoskeleton, which is a structural engineering feat never seen before in Canada to the sheer scale of the building are all impressive in their own right. 

1 Bloor Street West Toronto

A rendering of a mettalic spiral staircase. 

The building, which will be composed of a staggering 85-storeys  containing everything from restaurants to event spaces, boutique hotel rooms and ground-level retail shops, has been making headlines since 20171 Bloor Street West Toronto

What one of the bedrooms could look like. 

But possibly the most exciting things are the 416 luxury residential units that will take up the upper floors of the building. 

1 Bloor Street West Toronto

A lounge area with a pool. 

Just this month we've seen some of the first residential units come on the market and despite the building not even being fully built the suites look very impressive.

1 Bloor Street West Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

For example, this three-bedroom, five-bathroom penthouse suite has been listed for $31,620,000 and while there are definitely cheaper units in the building this suite isn't even the most expensive.

1 Bloor Street West Toronto

The eat-in kitchen. 

A lower penthouse suite was put on the market earlier this month for almost $35 million

1 Bloor Street West Toronto

A dining room with a fireplace. 

But regardless of if you're buying the $35 million, $32 million or the $3 million suite the condo will be stunning.

1 Bloor Street West Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The listing notes the suites will include "sleek interiors of marble and wood, opulent metallic tones."

1 Bloor Street West Toronto

The family room. 

Additionally there's "sunlight from every angle" and glorious views of the Toronto skyline. 

1 Bloor Street West Toronto

The custom-built bench. 

From the renderings, the suites are a balance of modern and traditional design with 10-foot coffered ceilings, custom built benches by the windows to take in the views, and eat-in kitchens, among other luxury finishes and features. 

1 Bloor Street West Toronto

The outdoor infinity pool. 

The building itself also boasts plenty of amenities including 24-hour concierge service, valet parking, a spa, a garden terrace, a lobby bar, an exercise centre and more.  

And while all that sounds divine, $32 million is still a lot to invest for a building that doesn't even have a solid completion date. 

1 Bloor Street West Toronto

An office with views of the city. 

Originally the building was supposed to be finished next year but with delays caused by the pandemic and planning hurdles the date has been pushed back to 2023.

But even that might be optimistic considering they only just finished the pouring and setting the concrete of the sixth storey last month.

1 Bloor Street West Toronto

The walk-in closet. 

Also Mizrahi Development is in the process of trying to get the permits to extend the height of this Foster + Partners and Core Architects designed building to 338.3 metres.

1 Bloor Street West Toronto

The views you could have from your bed. 

They want to make it 94-storeys, which, if granted, would make The One the tallest building in the country. 

So if you want to move into a place sooner rather than later you might want to give this place a pass. 

Photos by

winsold.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto is getting a new park and a breathtaking retro-modern condo tower

This is what the $32 million condo looks like in Toronto's most exciting new building

Developers want to plop a condo tower on top of an existing Toronto office building

This half demolished Toronto house is going for over $1 million

Toronto is getting a curvy office and hotel complex with a soaring sky bridge

A Subway restaurant in Toronto is for sale for only $1

This $3 million home in Toronto has Scandinavian design all over it

This Toronto home has a ceiling that's literally falling in and it's $800K