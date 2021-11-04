This is what an $8 million mansion built for the future looks like in Toronto

What was once two properties, including the 1905 Isaac Scott House, is now a 2011 custom built mansion that might just be better built than The Doomsday Seed Vault.

The Tudor Revival style home at 89 Kingsway Crescent is one of the biggest and best built houses in the neighbourhood, or at least according to the listing.

It's been over-engineered and is future ready with features like geothermal heating and cooling systems as well as rooms that are individually sound and HVAC isolated.

The later would come in handy in the event someone has, for example, a pandemic-related illness and needs to isolate.

The only thing missing from this future-proof mansion in Etobicoke is a bomb shelter.

The being said the home sits on half an acre of land so I'm sure you could put one in if you're worried about a potential nuclear winter or the zombie apocalypse.

Jokes aside, the home is quite stunning.

The interior is spacious and bright with lots of lovely warm wood accents and soaring 11-foot ceilings.

The kitchen is inspired with three ovens, a large gas cook top and all the high-end appliances you could want.

There are five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 12,000-square feet of living space.

There's also a home theatre, three-car garage and a park-like backyard.

And yet the home has been on and off the market for over a year now and hasn't sold.

Now it's been re-listed for $7,995,000, which oddly enough that's almost $2 million more than what it first went on the market for.

Maybe they did build a bomb shelter and that's why it's more expensive...