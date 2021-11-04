Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
89 Kingsway Crescent Toronto

This is what an $8 million mansion built for the future looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What was once two properties, including the 1905 Isaac Scott House, is now a 2011 custom built mansion that might just be better built than The Doomsday Seed Vault

The Tudor Revival style home at 89 Kingsway Crescent is one of the biggest and best built houses in the neighbourhood, or at least according to the listing.  

89 Kingsway Crescent Toronto

The open concept living room that opens to the patio. 

It's been over-engineered and is future ready with features like geothermal heating and cooling systems as well as rooms that are individually sound and HVAC isolated.

89 Kingsway Crescent Toronto

A covered outdoor patio. 

The later would come in handy in the event someone has, for example, a pandemic-related illness and needs to isolate. 

89 Kingsway Crescent Toronto

The kitchen off the mudroom and foyer. 

The only thing missing from this future-proof mansion in Etobicoke is a bomb shelter.

89 Kingsway Crescent Toronto

An aerial shot of 89 Kingsway Crescent. 

The being said the home sits on half an acre of land so I'm sure you could put one in if you're worried about a potential nuclear winter or the zombie apocalypse. 

89 Kingsway Crescent Toronto

The foyer. 

Jokes aside, the home is quite stunning. 

89 Kingsway Crescent Toronto

The dining room is attached to the kitchen making it perfect for entertaining. 

The interior is spacious and bright with lots of lovely warm wood accents and soaring 11-foot ceilings. 

89 Kingsway Crescent Toronto

The ktichen with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a centre island. 

The kitchen is inspired with three ovens, a large gas cook top and all the high-end appliances you could want. 

89 Kingsway Crescent Toronto

The primary bedroom has a seven-piece ensuite and a walk-in closet as well as it overlooks the backyard. 

There are five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 12,000-square feet of living space. 

89 Kingsway Crescent Toronto

The media room in the basement. 

There's also a home theatre, three-car garage and a park-like backyard. 

89 Kingsway Crescent Toronto

There's a commercial grade elevator off the living room if the stairs seem like a bit much. 

And yet the home has been on and off the market for over a year now and hasn't sold. 

89 Kingsway Crescent Toronto

The home is close to Humber River. 

Now it's been re-listed for $7,995,000, which oddly enough that's almost $2 million more than what it first went on the market for. 

89 Kingsway Crescent Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite. 

Maybe they did build a bomb shelter and that's why it's more expensive... 

Photos by

remax.ca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto rents are soaring particularly in one part of the city

This is what an $8 million mansion built for the future looks like in Toronto

Toronto's bloated housing market had another near-record month

Entire church and school is on sale in Toronto for $7 million

Out of control Greater Toronto Area home prices just broke yet another record

This Toronto house just won a major international award for its design

Toronto homes are so expensive one realtor subtly suggests playing Squid Game

This is the real estate agent finding all the Raptors places to live in Toronto