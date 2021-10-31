Tiny home for sale at $125K in Ontario off-grid community

Finding a tiny home for sale in Ontario can be challenging.

Although the Ontario government offers information on building tiny, finding a municipality and a chunk of land to build remains difficult.

Recent changes in Toronto to allow laneway homes and garden suites are promising but real estate prices make that prospect out of reach for most people in the city.

There are a few tiny home communities proposed around the province — in Kingston, Bluewater Village near Goderich, and the Arcadia Off-Grid Community in South River, a village north of Toronto.

Arcadia is now ready to accept residents and now has one 356-square-foot home for sale for $125,000, according to a listing from James R. Tasca, ICI Source Real Assets Services broker of record.

The two-storey home has a woodsy feel with pine tongue and groove throughout. It comes with a full kitchen with a solar fridge and propane stove.

There is a wood stove downstairs for heating.

The full bathroom comes with a soaker tub under a window and a sink and vanity.

Upstairs, you will find a walk-out deck with a view of the surrounding forest. The home has one bedroom upstairs but there is a walk-in closet.

This home is off-grid, which means it is designed to be self-sufficient. There are solar panels, on-demand propane for hot water, water tanks and a water collection system.

The catch with this home is that you don't own the land: there is a $300 a month lot lease fee with the full year due upfront. The fee covers maintenance, garbage collection and water delivery. Prospective buyers must be approved by the community, and you must make an appointment to view this home.

It is a year-round, gated community and there are no Airbnb rentals allowed.

This place looks very private and secluded. It's definitely not for everyone but for those looking for homeownership and can't afford Toronto prices, this could be an option.