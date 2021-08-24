Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1936 Fairport Road Pickering Ontario

This $4 million house in Pickering is like a time warp to the 1960s

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's not unsual for a small bungalow that hasn't been updated since the 60's to go for millions in Toronto but Pickering?

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow is currently listed for $4,200,000.  1936 Fairport Road Pickering

The living room. 

This home is being sold "as is where is", according to the listing.  

1936 Fairport Road Pickering

The primary bedroom. 

However, the realtor makes note of things like a "newer" furnace and a gas fireplace in the basement. 

1936 Fairport Road Pickering

Another bedroom. 

But when you take one look at this place you know it's going to be a gut job at the very least if not a full tear down. 

The interiors are very dated with laminate wood panelling, fibreglass drop-ceilings in the basement and more wallpaper than I've seen in a while. 

1936 Fairport Road Pickering

One of two kitchens. 

According to Zolo, last month the average price for a 4-bedroom home was around $1.3 million. 

1936 Fairport Road Pickering

A wet bar in the basement. 

So why is this place worth more than $4 million?

1936 Fairport Road Pickering

The stream that runs on the property. 

Well it's sitting on more than two acres of land with a forest and stream with 165-foot frontage.

1936 Fairport Road Pickering

The massive backyard. 

Average prices per square-foot of buildable land in Pickering are about $52 per-foot right now, according to a report from residential market research and advisory firm Bullpen Research & Consulting Inc. and land-use planning and project management firm Batory Management

1936 Fairport Road Pickering

An auxilary building at the back of the property. 

So if you do the math this chunk of land could actually be worth over $5.5 million... which means this is actually a bargain!

1936 fairport road pickering

Photos by

Bizz Image

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $4 million house in Pickering is like a time warp to the 1960s

Here's what the spectacular Toronto buildings saved from demolition could look like

This is what Toronto's bizarre cube house could soon be replaced with

This is what a $40K house looks like in Ontario

These historic Toronto mid and low rise apartment buildings have been vacant for years

Three homes on the water in Toronto are for sale for under $1 million

Home listed in Toronto is raising eyebrows with impossible sales pitch

People can't believe how quickly rent has gone up in Toronto