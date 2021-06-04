Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 8 hours ago
31 thornbank road thornhill

This is what an $11 million mansion modelled on an Italian villa looks like in Thornhill

Named Villa D'Este after the famed 19th-century Italian hotel on Lake Como, which is itself named for the famed 16th-century Roman estate, a mansion for sale in Thornhill takes cues from Italian architecture and luxury resorts.

And like its Italian counterpart, where a room currently starts at about $1,200 a night, the 12,000-square-foot mansion at 31 Thornbank Road in Thornhill doesn't come cheap: It is listed for nearly $11 million.

31 thornbank road thornhill

At the entrance of the home at 31 Thornbank Rd. in Thornhill there is a dramatic staircase and marble floors.

The home is set among other multi-million dollar properties in the Oak Bank Estates community of Thornhill, sales associate with Hammond International Properties Verna Debono tells blogTO.

31 thornbank road thornhill

The study has fine wood panelling.

It backs onto The Thornhill Club, a private golf and sports club.

The real estate agency gave the mansion the name Villa D'Este because of the stunning fountains in the front and rear of the home and manicured gardens.

31 thornbank road thornhill

The living areas come with ornate fireplaces.

"What makes it so special is the views and also the gardens," Debono says.

31 thornbank road thornhill

The living and dining rooms come with patterned hardwood floors.

She describes the exterior as classic with "timeless European elegance."

Inside, offering a glimpse at how the other half lives, there are patterned hardwood floors, marble and wood panelling to "create a palatial ambiance."

31 thornbank road thornhill

The kitchen has space for a small eating area and a walk out to a covered outdoor area.

In the living room, there are cornice moldings and a massive carved fireplace mantle.

31 thornbank road thornhill

This covered outdoor space has a wood-burning fireplace.

Off the kitchen, there is a covered outdoor loggia in Italian with a wood-burning fireplace.

The family room offers multiple sets of doors leading to the rear terrace and pool.

31 thornbank road thornhill

The primary bedroom has a large terrace.

Upstairs there are five full bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets.

31 thornbank road thornhill

The primary en suite has heated floors and a soaker tub.

The primary bedroom has a large terrace overlooking the pool and golf course. The bathroom comes with heated floors.

"It's got all the bells and whistles you can imagine," Debono says.

31 thornbank road thornhill

There is also a cute playroom and study area for kids upstairs.

A room that was used as a study space, playroom and art room could be converted into an office upstairs.

31 thornbank road thornhill

In the basement, there is a sound-proof movie theatre.

Downstairs, there is a 700-bottle wine cellar, games room and a sound-proof movie theatre.

31 thornbank road thornhill

There is room for 700 bottles of wine in the cellar.

For gardeners, this place comes with a large vegetable plot and a potting shed.

31 thornbank road thornhill

There is an outdoor kitchen in the back.

There is an elevated pergola in the back and a full outdoor kitchen.

31 thornbank road thornhill

Beautiful gardens surround the pool.

Beside the pool, you will find a cabana with a three-piece bathroom.

31 thornbank road thornhill

There is plenty of space for relaxing poolside.

It also comes with a three-car garage.

31 thornbank road thornhill

No need to take a vacation if you have this house.

If you have dreamed of Italian villa life and you have the cash, this is definitely the place for you.

Photos by

Tyler McKeag

