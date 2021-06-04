This is what an $11 million mansion modelled on an Italian villa looks like in Thornhill

Named Villa D'Este after the famed 19th-century Italian hotel on Lake Como, which is itself named for the famed 16th-century Roman estate, a mansion for sale in Thornhill takes cues from Italian architecture and luxury resorts.

And like its Italian counterpart, where a room currently starts at about $1,200 a night, the 12,000-square-foot mansion at 31 Thornbank Road in Thornhill doesn't come cheap: It is listed for nearly $11 million.

The home is set among other multi-million dollar properties in the Oak Bank Estates community of Thornhill, sales associate with Hammond International Properties Verna Debono tells blogTO.

It backs onto The Thornhill Club, a private golf and sports club.

The real estate agency gave the mansion the name Villa D'Este because of the stunning fountains in the front and rear of the home and manicured gardens.

"What makes it so special is the views and also the gardens," Debono says.

She describes the exterior as classic with "timeless European elegance."

Inside, offering a glimpse at how the other half lives, there are patterned hardwood floors, marble and wood panelling to "create a palatial ambiance."

In the living room, there are cornice moldings and a massive carved fireplace mantle.

Off the kitchen, there is a covered outdoor loggia in Italian with a wood-burning fireplace.

The family room offers multiple sets of doors leading to the rear terrace and pool.

Upstairs there are five full bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets.

The primary bedroom has a large terrace overlooking the pool and golf course. The bathroom comes with heated floors.

"It's got all the bells and whistles you can imagine," Debono says.

A room that was used as a study space, playroom and art room could be converted into an office upstairs.

Downstairs, there is a 700-bottle wine cellar, games room and a sound-proof movie theatre.

For gardeners, this place comes with a large vegetable plot and a potting shed.

There is an elevated pergola in the back and a full outdoor kitchen.

Beside the pool, you will find a cabana with a three-piece bathroom.

It also comes with a three-car garage.

If you have dreamed of Italian villa life and you have the cash, this is definitely the place for you.