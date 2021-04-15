Real Estate
33 Lobraico Lane stouffville

This $8.3M mansion near Toronto has 23 acres and a private forest

A huge mansion just outside of Toronto comes with a private forest on 23 acres of land.

While most Toronto residents struggle to find a condo with a bit of a balcony, a home at 33 Lobraico Lane in Stouffville sits on a massive property, and it has a massive price, at $8.3 million, according to according the listing from Verna Debono of Hammond International Properties.

33 Lobraico Lane stouffville

The home at 33 Lobraico Lane in Stouffville is on 23-acres, which includes a private forest.

Described as a "European manor", the five-bedroom home sits on 23 acres, to put that in perspective, the park at Ontario Place is 20 acres.

33 Lobraico Lane stouffville

The home is new but it has some very formal, old-world features.

From the entry, this place looks formal with shiny marble floors. There are 14-foot ceilings throughout the home.

33 Lobraico Lane stouffville

The library looks like it comes from another century.

Wood-panelling dominates in the library sitting room giving it an old fashion look — even though this home is brand new.

33 Lobraico Lane stouffville

There is space to cook a roast and a cake in this oven.

The kitchen is bright with a huge stove and oven.

33 Lobraico Lane stouffville

You won't run out of storage space in this kitchen.

The main living room has a floor-to-ceiling window with views to the private forest.

33 Lobraico Lane stouffville

The 14-foot high ceiling makes room for the large window in the living room.

In case you are tired from hiking in your forest, there is an elevator to reach all three levels (including the basement) of the home.

33 Lobraico Lane stouffville

An elevator can take you upstairs or to the entertainment rooms in the basement.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom comes with its own fireplace, and a dressing room.

33 Lobraico Lane stouffville

The primary bedroom has a fireplace and space for relaxing.

The ensuite bathroom has a soaking tub set under another large window. It would be nice to soak away the stress of the day in this bathtub.

33 Lobraico Lane stouffville

The ensuite bathroom comes with a double sink and a soaking tub.

Downstairs the owners had some fun with the design.

33 Lobraico Lane stouffville

Your guests won't have trouble finding the home theatre.

Many luxury mansions come with home theatres, but this home has a small marquee over the door.

33 Lobraico Lane stouffville

Inside the theatre looks a bit tight but comfortable.

There is also a large bar with plenty of space for post-pandemic parties.

33 Lobraico Lane stouffville

The bar also has an old-fashion look with wood panelling.

The entertaining could continue outside where you will find an outdoor fireplace and more space for gatherings, once that is allowed.

33 Lobraico Lane stouffville

There is space outside for entertaining or small gatherings near the fire.

There is no pool yet in the backyard but plenty of room to build one.

It comes with an attached garage with space for up to 12 vehicles and room outside for nine more.

33 Lobraico Lane stouffville

There is space for 21 vehicles at this home.

And so you can keep tabs on who is coming in, the property is gated with a gatehouse.

This property is definitely out of reach for most home buyers, but it certainly would be nice to have a private forest to explore, particularly during the pandemic.

Lead photo by

Courtesy of Hammond International Properties

