This $8.3M mansion near Toronto has 23 acres and a private forest

A huge mansion just outside of Toronto comes with a private forest on 23 acres of land.

While most Toronto residents struggle to find a condo with a bit of a balcony, a home at 33 Lobraico Lane in Stouffville sits on a massive property, and it has a massive price, at $8.3 million, according to according the listing from Verna Debono of Hammond International Properties.

Described as a "European manor", the five-bedroom home sits on 23 acres, to put that in perspective, the park at Ontario Place is 20 acres.

From the entry, this place looks formal with shiny marble floors. There are 14-foot ceilings throughout the home.

Wood-panelling dominates in the library sitting room giving it an old fashion look — even though this home is brand new.

The kitchen is bright with a huge stove and oven.

The main living room has a floor-to-ceiling window with views to the private forest.

In case you are tired from hiking in your forest, there is an elevator to reach all three levels (including the basement) of the home.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom comes with its own fireplace, and a dressing room.

The ensuite bathroom has a soaking tub set under another large window. It would be nice to soak away the stress of the day in this bathtub.

Downstairs the owners had some fun with the design.

Many luxury mansions come with home theatres, but this home has a small marquee over the door.

There is also a large bar with plenty of space for post-pandemic parties.

The entertaining could continue outside where you will find an outdoor fireplace and more space for gatherings, once that is allowed.

There is no pool yet in the backyard but plenty of room to build one.

It comes with an attached garage with space for up to 12 vehicles and room outside for nine more.

And so you can keep tabs on who is coming in, the property is gated with a gatehouse.

This property is definitely out of reach for most home buyers, but it certainly would be nice to have a private forest to explore, particularly during the pandemic.