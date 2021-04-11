This $2.2 million Toronto loft has its own music video

A loft for sale in Toronto comes with a whacky music video in hopes of making it stand out, even though this place already has some pretty outstanding features.

Anyone looking to buy the loft for sale at 326 Carlaw Avenue in Toronto will need some savings. This three-storey, brand new unit is listed at $2.2 million.

The loft is in i-Zone, which was "boarded up, vandalized and a scary place to be back in the 1990s," says realtor Arty Basinski of Century 21 Regal Realty Inc Brokerage, who is co-listing the property with commercial agent Chris Walasek.

The building had housed a Coca-Cola bottling factory and a Diament Knitting Mill, Basinski told blogTO.

Atria, a family business, bought a number of desolate factories and have transformed them into live-work lofts in the Leslieville area.

The three-storey, two-bedroom loft for sale is the last one in this building from Atria.

In 2019 a two-bedroom loft in the i-Zone was listed at $1.4 million.

But this home comes with some unique features including its own music video by Dream Killer Productions (Joey Harlem and Oscar Osman) with music by Michel DeQuevedo.

Basinski performs in the video, which is inspired by the music video Weapon of Choice by Fatboy Slim. Basinski says he is doing his best Christopher Walken impression.

It isn't his first music video for a home listing — he''ll do a video for any client who wants one. It's a way to make his job more fun, he says.

"If you are not having fun at your job, then what is the point," he adds.

He also wants his client's property stand out in order to get as much exposure as possible.

"I want to add some colour and flair," he says, adding that he doesn't charge extra for it.

The loft featured in this video is the last one completed by Atria in the 100 unit-building.

"This is their best one," Basinski says, adding it took three years to complete.

It has 18-foot ceilings, two entrances and Italian marble floors.

The floating stairs are solid oak, and there are oak hardwood floors on the upper level.

There are 11 skylights and also a private rooftop deck.

This could be an interesting place to live if you can afford it, and the fact that it comes with its own video is just an extra bonus.