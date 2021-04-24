Real Estate
12077 Centreville Creek road

This is why an average-looking 3-bedroom house in Brampton is for sale for $11 million

An average-looking bungalow is on sale on the Brampton border for a ton of money.

The home at 12077 Centreville Creek Road on the border of Brampton and Caledon is a rural property listed for sale for a whopping $11 million.

12077 Centreville Creek road

The entry to the home is nice but not extraordinary.

From the outside, it looks like an average three bedroom bungalow. The living room is spacious but not huge.

12077 Centreville Creek road

The living room looks to be newly renovated.

The home has been recently renovated and the homeowner spent more than $125,000 on renovations, according to the listing from Raj Puri of Save Max Elite Real Estate Inc. 

12077 Centreville Creek road

The kitchen has a huge fridge and tons of cabinet space.

The kitchen has the standard appliances (other than a notably large fridge) and is in no way like the luxurious so-called chef kitchens featured so prominently in multi-million dollar homes.

12077 Centreville Creek road

The bedrooms are average-sized.

On the main floor, the three bedrooms are also fairly average, there is no mention of dressing rooms or any other luxury feature.

12077 Centreville Creek road

The bathrooms featured in the listing don't have tubs.

The bathrooms also lack fancy soaker tubs and double sinks found in other Brampton multi-million dollar properties.

12077 Centreville Creek road

The basement has been renovated with four bedrooms and a family room.

What this home does have is a separate entrance to a fully renovated basement with four additional bedrooms and three more washrooms (for a total of five). There is a family room in the basement but no home theatre.

12077 Centreville Creek road

The front lawn is massive and there are plenty of parking spaces.

But what really makes this property stand out, is the land.

12077 Centreville Creek road

The property has more than 10 acres of land with it.

The property comes with more than 10 acres of land, in an area growing with developments. But, of course, you would need to get city approval to develop or sever the property.

12077 Centreville Creek road

Land is the big and expensive feature for this property.

So while $11 million seems steep, perhaps the new owner could make a profit on developmen.Or they could take up farming.

