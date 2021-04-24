This is why an average-looking 3-bedroom house in Brampton is for sale for $11 million

An average-looking bungalow is on sale on the Brampton border for a ton of money.

The home at 12077 Centreville Creek Road on the border of Brampton and Caledon is a rural property listed for sale for a whopping $11 million.

From the outside, it looks like an average three bedroom bungalow. The living room is spacious but not huge.

The home has been recently renovated and the homeowner spent more than $125,000 on renovations, according to the listing from Raj Puri of Save Max Elite Real Estate Inc.

The kitchen has the standard appliances (other than a notably large fridge) and is in no way like the luxurious so-called chef kitchens featured so prominently in multi-million dollar homes.

On the main floor, the three bedrooms are also fairly average, there is no mention of dressing rooms or any other luxury feature.

The bathrooms also lack fancy soaker tubs and double sinks found in other Brampton multi-million dollar properties.

What this home does have is a separate entrance to a fully renovated basement with four additional bedrooms and three more washrooms (for a total of five). There is a family room in the basement but no home theatre.

But what really makes this property stand out, is the land.

The property comes with more than 10 acres of land, in an area growing with developments. But, of course, you would need to get city approval to develop or sever the property.

So while $11 million seems steep, perhaps the new owner could make a profit on developmen.Or they could take up farming.