Toronto gym space once home to Crunch and Hard Candy on sale for $22 million

The gym space once home to Toronto's only Crunch Fitness location, vacant since it closed in August, is now for sale.

Crunch Fitness, which took over the location at Yonge and Gerrard from Madonna's failed Hard Candy Fitness centre closed permanently on Aug. 6 after months of lockdown. The gym was just one of many struggling to keep afloat during the pandemic.

Now the 40,000-square-foot space at 382 Yonge Street is on the market for $22 million, listed by Cushman & Wakefield.

The gym space is on the fourth floor of the Aura Condos building, a 79-floor tower with more than 1,000 residential units.

The lower floors of the building are dedicated to commerical uses.

Marshall's is on the third floor and the recently-closed Bed Bath & Beyond was on the second floor. RBC and BMO are on the ground floor along with the now closed Reds Midtown Tavern, Duke's Refresher + Bar and Scadabush Restaurant.

Cushman & Wakefield say the fourth floor space could be reconfigured for another health and wellness facility. Aside from a fitness centre, permitted uses of the space include a spa, massage/physical therapy clinic, or a health food and beverage store.

The condo building is asking for an option to buy or lease 10,000 square feet of the unit for a private condominium gym.

The large space has 19-foot-high, floor to ceiling windows and is currently vacant, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

While gyms have been closed for much of the pandemic in Toronto, perhaps with vaccinations rolling out, it is time to start thinking of the future — hopefully that future includes getting back to the gym.