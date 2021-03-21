You can buy an adorable tiny home in Hamilton for $125K

A tiny home for sale in Hamilton comes with a beachy, boho style and splashes of colour throughout.

Called the Bear Den, this 280-square-foot home is for sale on Tiny House Listings for $99,500 U.S. or about $125,000 Canadian.

The home was custom built by Stony Creek builder True North Tiny Homes for a woman who has now moved to a city in the U.S. and can no longer find a place to park it.

It was designed to American building codes and cannot be legally used as a primary residence under Ontario building codes, as the bathroom ceiling height is too low. But according to True North president Daniel Ott, the home can be modified. If you don't feel like fixing it up, Ott told blogTO it could still be used as a cottage, cabin or even an office.

Ontario has guidelines on building codes and requirements listed online.

The Bear Den is small but bright, with four windows at the front of the home, three more at the back, and another two on either side.

"The amount of windows we always put in makes the space feel bigger," Ott says.

The home sleeps four with a queen-sized, custom-made Murphy bed on the main floor, and a sleeping loft above.

Typically, tiny homes have loft sleeping only, so if it's used as a one-bedroom, the loft could be used for storage.

Beside the Murphy bed, you will find a storage space for clothes, but it is still a tiny home and you would have to be a minimalist to live here full time.

There is another narrow storage closet in the kitchen, which could function as a hall closet.

The kitchen has a colourful backsplash, custom cabinets and quartz counters. There is a speed oven (combined microwave and convection) to save space, and a full-size stainless steel fridge.

The home is designed to be on-grid so the bathroom comes with a standard toilet (rather than a composting toilet) that would need to be hooked up to a septic system.

There is a five-foot shower with tiled walls and lively blue accents on the sides.

With a little tinkering, this home could be a good alternative to pricy condos and Toronto’s rising home costs. All you need is a place to park it.