Tiny home for sale in Ontario comes with a Japanese copper soaking tub

A tiny home for sale in Ontario is built on wheels and has a few fancy extras.

While a basic tiny home can be built in Toronto for as little as $65,000, this one, now located near Guelph, is priced at $190,000. However, it comes with a few luxuries not likely found in many tiny homes or a regular home, for that matter.

The home, called The Primrose, was built by Tea Cup Tiny Homes for former Toronto resident Angela Jones who was hoping to live in it somewhere in southern Ontario but has since had her life circumstances change.

Jones told blogTO she never lived in the home and since it is on wheels, she struggled to find a permeant piece of land to place it on.

Municipalities have been slowly changing rules around tiny home construction with Ontario coming out with guidelines and Toronto allowing laneway homes and considering garden suites. There are also unorganized communities in northern Ontario where it might possible to build or park a tiny home.

Each municipality is different and a potential buyer would need to check before parking the home.

Jones spared no expense in building the home.

"I built it as my dream house," Jones said.

She works out of province part of the time and thought a tiny home would be a good home-base to come and go from.

Completed in May of 2020, the home is new, and fairly large at 34-feet long, 10-feet wide and 13-feet tall. It is a four-season home.

It sleeps five people with a loft above the bathroom, a sleeping pod above the eating nook, and a main floor bedroom with raw red cedar on an A-frame ceiling. The bed on the main level is on a hydraulic lift so the storage under it is easily accessible.

The home also has plenty of natural light.

"It has really big custom windows – a big round one by the eating nook and a huge triangular-shaped one in the main floor bedroom."

One of the more luxurious features of the home is a double-wall, copper Japanese soaking tub.

Typical to tiny homes, there is also a composting toilet.

The home is set up to run on solar panels but they are not installed. It has a woodstove for heat.

Jones had a custom stained glass window made by artist Lynn Chidwick of Guelph, for the round space in the eating nook. The window could be sold with the home.

In the kitchen, there is a copper farmhouse sink and a dishwasher as well as a propane-fuelled washer and dryer.

The tiny home could be put in a mobile home or trailer park as it is a Certified Park Model or used as a secondary home to rent out as an Airbnb.