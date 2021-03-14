Real Estate
tiny home for sale in ontario

Tiny home for sale in Ontario comes with a Japanese copper soaking tub

A tiny home for sale in Ontario is built on wheels and has a few fancy extras.

While a basic tiny home can be built in Toronto for as little as $65,000, this one, now located near Guelph, is priced at $190,000. However, it comes with a few luxuries not likely found in many tiny homes or a regular home, for that matter.

tiny home for sale in ontario

The tiny home for sale near Guelph comes with many custom features including the round window over the eating nook. Photo by Teacup Tiny Homes

The home, called The Primrose, was built by Tea Cup Tiny Homes for former Toronto resident Angela Jones who was hoping to live in it somewhere in southern Ontario but has since had her life circumstances change.

Jones told blogTO she never lived in the home and since it is on wheels, she struggled to find a permeant piece of land to place it on.

tiny home for sale in ontario

Like many tiny homes, this one comes with lofts — but there are three separate sleeping areas. Photo by Teacup Tiny Homes

Municipalities have been slowly changing rules around tiny home construction with Ontario coming out with guidelines and Toronto allowing laneway homes and considering garden suites. There are also unorganized communities in northern Ontario where it might possible to build or park a tiny home.

tiny home for sale in ontario

The eating nook could seat around four to five people if you squeeze in. Photo by Teacup Tiny Homes

Each municipality is different and a potential buyer would need to check before parking the home.

Jones spared no expense in building the home.

"I built it as my dream house," Jones said.

tiny home for sale in ontario

There is a tiny loft over the eating nook. Photo by Teacup Tiny Homes

She works out of province part of the time and thought a tiny home would be a good home-base to come and go from.

Completed in May of 2020, the home is new, and fairly large at 34-feet long, 10-feet wide and 13-feet tall. It is a four-season home.

tiny home for sale in ontario

The main floor bedroom is off the kitchen. Photo by Teacup Tiny Homes

It sleeps five people with a loft above the bathroom, a sleeping pod above the eating nook, and a main floor bedroom with raw red cedar on an A-frame ceiling. The bed on the main level is on a hydraulic lift so the storage under it is easily accessible.

tiny home for sale in ontario

There is a hydraulic lift under the bed for easy access to storage. Photo by Teacup Tiny Homes

The home also has plenty of natural light.

"It has really big custom windows – a big round one by the eating nook and a huge triangular-shaped one in the main floor bedroom."

tiny home for sale in ontario

There is a sleeping loft over the bathroom. Photo by Teacup Tiny Homes

One of the more luxurious features of the home is a double-wall, copper Japanese soaking tub.

tiny home for sale in ontario

The Japanese soaking tub retains heat with a double wall. Photo by Teacup Tiny Homes

Typical to tiny homes, there is also a composting toilet.

The home is set up to run on solar panels but they are not installed. It has a woodstove for heat.

tiny home for sale in ontario

The bathroom has a composting toilet. Photo by Teacup Tiny Homes

Jones had a custom stained glass window made by artist Lynn Chidwick of Guelph, for the round space in the eating nook. The window could be sold with the home.

tiny home for sale in ontario

There is a dishwasher in the kitchen.  Photo by Teacup Tiny Homes

In the kitchen, there is a copper farmhouse sink and a dishwasher as well as a propane-fuelled washer and dryer.

tiny home for sale in ontario

The kitchen has a copper farmhouse sink.  Photo by Teacup Tiny Homes

The tiny home could be put in a mobile home or trailer park as it is a Certified Park Model or used as a secondary home to rent out as an Airbnb.

Lead photo by

Angela Jones

