Here are the latest plans for the old Mr. Christie factory mega-development in Toronto

The massive redevelopment of the landmark Mr. Christie cookie factory has been in the works for years now, and some major changes have just been made to the blueprints for the site, with a new master plan document revealing it will be even bigger than previously designed.

The ambitious complex is slated to have 15 condo towers, a dedicated transit hub with its own GO station and TTC loop, a sprawling public park and two new elementary schools, among a ton of other elements that render it its own little community on the 11-hectare piece of land at Park Lawn and Lake Shore.

The updated plan comes with all new renderings and some tweaks that will add more density to the neighbourhood, as well as more public space.

Along with the two schools, there are now two daycares, a 14,000-square-foot public library, a community centre and a "not-for-profit human agency space" being proposed for the site.

Also, Boulevard Square will now serve as another public park, adding 2,500 square metres of public outdoor space to the existing 1-hectare park that was already part of the designs, and to the planned Station Square and Park Lawn Gardens.

Some other tweaks include some amendments to the local streets that will be constructed as part of the community, as well as the fact that the heights of all 15 towers have been altered to maximize sunlight in the main park, as well as enlarge the community with more housing units.

And, the iconic Mr. Christie water tower — which developers are thankfully keeping — will be moved to a location where it can be better seen from major roadways.

The mega development is also adding additional space for parking, loading and bussing requirements, wider pathways and "new, focused areas for retail, residential, employment and community facilities with year-round programming to create a complete community."

Though the land may not look like much right now, the end result will certainly be one that changes the face of the city, adding a whole new locale to work, play and live in Etobicoke with more than 7,100 housing units.

There are no completion dates yet for the first of five phases of construction, which will take place in the northwest corner of the lot and which will provide 97,130 square metres of residential space, 23,683 square metres of office space and 5,364 square metres of retail space, along with Station Square and Park Lawn Gardens.