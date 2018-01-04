Toronto's Mr. Christie Factory is now a giant heap of rubble
The Mr. Christie's cookie factory has now thoroughly crumbled after more than 60 years of making drivers hungry along Lake Shore Blvd.
Shut down in 2013, the once bustling plant was approved for demolition late last year as rumours swirled of plans for a mega development on the 27-acre, waterfront site.
Crews have since torn down almost everything but the iconic red and white water tower, which – despite what my brother once tricked me into believing – was never filled with Oreo cookie cream.
The sprawling Mr. Christie grounds at Lake Shore and Park Lawn are currently home to lots of yellow brick piles, vacant land and dirt.
So that's how the cookie crumbles, eh?
Now that winter has hit, the rubble almost looks like chocolate wafers with icing sugar.
Or maybe not.
Either way, the piles won't be there forever. First Capital Realty purchased the land in 2016 and, while nothing is confirmed, the corporation intends to build a "whole community" including a much-needed transit hub on the site of the former factory.
