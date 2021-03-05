Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 52 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
5 crescentwood road toronto

This $4.8M Toronto home comes with lake views and a private gym

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 52 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Lake views will cost you. Even some condos with a view of Lake Ontario will cost you more than $1 million.

The home listed at 5 Crescentwood Road in Toronto comes with the lake views but it is a bit farther from the city centre than some people might like.

5 crescentwood road toronto

The Lambo's not included but lake views are at this home at 5 Crescentwood Road.

At $4.8 million it is also pricier than most people can afford.

But this four-bedroom home has its perks.

5 crescentwood road toronto

The family room has 24-foot high ceilings.

Located in the beautiful Scarborough Bluffs area, the home has about 5,050 square feet of living space, said listing agents Stephanie Toufexis and Stefan Stepien at Harvey Kalles Real Estate.

5 crescentwood road toronto

The kitchen and dining area are open-concept with a large wine storage wall.

The style of the home is contemporary modern and comes with soaring 24-foot high ceilings in the family room.

5 crescentwood road toronto

The master bedroom is also open concept to the ensuite bathroom.

The modern design is notable in the master bedroom with an open concept to the master ensuite.

5 crescentwood road toronto

Even the tub has a lake view.

The bathroom comes with a view of the park-like setting.

5 crescentwood road toronto

There is plenty of space for your clothes and to dress in the morning.

And there is a huge dressing room.

Like many homes at this price point, it comes with a home theatre and a gym, so no need to wait for the province to open up. There are also three more bedrooms in the basement.

5 crescentwood road toronto

There is a home theatre in the basement.

There are also heated floors in the basement and on the main floor.

5 crescentwood road toronto

There is space for a nice size private gym.

And for drivers, there is a snow-melt driveway.

5 crescentwood road toronto

The backyard has a large patio surrounded with mature trees.

The backyard features mature trees and a large patio and is a key feature of this home. The property extends to the bluff and beachfront, whichis where you get all those unobstructed lake views.

5 crescentwood road toronto

The backyard looks a bit like a cottage.

This is not a home for the average Torontonian but if you have some extra pandemic cash and like modern, glassy homes, this one seems pretty.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $4.8M Toronto home comes with lake views and a private gym

Site of legendary Toronto gay bar may soon be topped by massive tower

Toronto hotel made infamous by Rob Ford is being demolished for condos

Condo prices up 50% in Oshawa as people keep leaving Toronto

Ontario cottage prices expected to increase by almost 20% this year

Skinny 28-storey rose gold condo could transform part of Bloor Street in Toronto

Toronto mansion from Schitt's Creek is back on the market for almost $20M

Hamilton and Burlington see real estate boom as exodus from Toronto continues