This $4.8M Toronto home comes with lake views and a private gym

Lake views will cost you. Even some condos with a view of Lake Ontario will cost you more than $1 million.

The home listed at 5 Crescentwood Road in Toronto comes with the lake views but it is a bit farther from the city centre than some people might like.

At $4.8 million it is also pricier than most people can afford.

But this four-bedroom home has its perks.

Located in the beautiful Scarborough Bluffs area, the home has about 5,050 square feet of living space, said listing agents Stephanie Toufexis and Stefan Stepien at Harvey Kalles Real Estate.

The style of the home is contemporary modern and comes with soaring 24-foot high ceilings in the family room.

The modern design is notable in the master bedroom with an open concept to the master ensuite.

The bathroom comes with a view of the park-like setting.

And there is a huge dressing room.

Like many homes at this price point, it comes with a home theatre and a gym, so no need to wait for the province to open up. There are also three more bedrooms in the basement.

There are also heated floors in the basement and on the main floor.

And for drivers, there is a snow-melt driveway.

The backyard features mature trees and a large patio and is a key feature of this home. The property extends to the bluff and beachfront, whichis where you get all those unobstructed lake views.

This is not a home for the average Torontonian but if you have some extra pandemic cash and like modern, glassy homes, this one seems pretty.