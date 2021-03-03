$5.8 million Toronto house has an elevator and basement yoga studio

A brand new home for sale in Toronto comes with an elevator and a basement yoga studio.

The home at 3 Rothmere Drive Toronto is on the market for $5.8 million.

Located in a neighbourhood of pricey mansions near Lawrence and Yonge, the place is a new build from Capilongo Fine Homes with interior design by Kiki Phukan Design, and has luxuries most of us can only dream of.

The listing describes the home as a custom build with Italian craftsmanship. It is elegantly decorated but it doesn't look quite lived-in yet.

The five-bedroom (one bedroom in the basement), five-bathroom home uses glass doors to separate spaces and on the stairs allowing the light to flow through.

The living area is an open concept with a panel of windows and a gas fireplace.

The kitchen has a centre island with a sink and Miele appliances.

A bright dining room has ample space for six people.

There is a spacious master bedroom with a decorative ceiling and two large windows.

As with most homes at this price point, there's also a dressing room.

This place also has a huge master bathroom with a soaking tub.

One of the more unique features in this home is an elevator, which seems a bit unnecessary for a two-storey home.

And on the lower level, you will find a nanny's room, recreation room and a yoga room.

The home is built in an area surrounded with trees and the nearby Wanless Park.

While definitely not the most expensive home in Toronto, and even priced at less than some condos in the city, it's still not in your average budget.