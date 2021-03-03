Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 6 hours ago
3 rothmere drive toronto

$5.8 million Toronto house has an elevator and basement yoga studio

A brand new home for sale in Toronto comes with an elevator and a basement yoga studio.

The home at 3 Rothmere Drive Toronto is on the market for $5.8 million.

3 rothmere drive toronto

The home at 3 Rothmere Drive is a new build in the Lawrence and Yonge area.

Located in a neighbourhood of pricey mansions near Lawrence and Yonge, the place is a new build from Capilongo Fine Homes with interior design by Kiki Phukan Design, and has luxuries most of us can only dream of.

3 rothmere drive toronto

The main floor has an open concept between living spaces.

The listing describes the home as a custom build with Italian craftsmanship. It is elegantly decorated but it doesn't look quite lived-in yet.

3 rothmere drive toronto

The den features glass doors for less privacy but more light.

The five-bedroom (one bedroom in the basement), five-bathroom home uses glass doors to separate spaces and on the stairs allowing the light to flow through.

3 rothmere drive toronto

There is a glass barrier on the outside edge of the staircase.

The living area is an open concept with a panel of windows and a gas fireplace.

3 rothmere drive toronto

The kitchen is very clean and modern looking.

The kitchen has a centre island with a sink and Miele appliances.

3 rothmere drive toronto

The dining area has seating for six people.

A bright dining room has ample space for six people.

3 rothmere drive toronto

The master bedroom is huge with large windows.

There is a spacious master bedroom with a decorative ceiling and two large windows.

3 rothmere drive toronto

There is a dressing room off the master bedroom.

As with most homes at this price point, there's also a dressing room.

3 rothmere drive toronto

The master bathroom is impressive.

This place also has a huge master bathroom with a soaking tub.

3 rothmere drive toronto

The place comes with an elevator to take you to the second floor and basement.

One of the more unique features in this home is an elevator, which seems a bit unnecessary for a two-storey home.

3 rothmere drive toronto

There is a private yoga room in the basement, which could also be a gym.

And on the lower level, you will find a nanny's room, recreation room and a yoga room.

3 rothmere drive toronto

The outdoor space is not huge but it is surrounded with trees.

The home is built in an area surrounded with trees and the nearby Wanless Park.

While definitely not the most expensive home in Toronto, and even priced at less than some condos in the city, it's still not in your average budget.

