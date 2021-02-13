This prohibition era Toronto home comes with a stunning library inside a bathroom

A Toronto home with a colourful prohibition past and a unique library in the master bathroom is now for sale.

The home at 80 Lytton Boulevard in the north Toronto Lytton Park neighbourhood is listed for $4.5 million.

The listing suggests it could be a condo alternative, and while there are Toronto condos out there for $15 million and $13 million, this home is definitely not like the tiny one or two bedroom condos most people can afford.

But it does have an interesting history.

The house was originally built in 1920 and is one of the remaining original homes in the Lytton Park neighbourhood, current owner David Share told blogTO.

"When we moved into the area a few years ago, we heard many stories from neighbours about this house," Share said.

The home apparently played a role in Canada's prohibition era, which lasted from 1916 to 1927 in Ontario.

The home is said to have been owned by someone in the distillery business around prohibition, Shared added. They had some type of still and speakeasy in the garage. The garage still exists.

It was known as a place to buy alcohol and the second floor was used as a dance floor.

"It was like an underground nightclub in the 20s — that's what we were told."

The home was extensively renovated by Den Bosch and Finchley, and neighbours were happy it wasn't torn down.

"It is sort of a historical gem in the neighbourhood."

One of the interesting features of the renovations was the addition of many shelves in the master bathroom. It was Share's wife Wendy who found the idea in a design magazine, Share said.

The home is 3,269 square feet with four bedrooms.

It also just a five-minute walk to Yonge Street.

"It's a great house," said Share.