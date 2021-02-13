Real Estate
This prohibition era Toronto home comes with a stunning library inside a bathroom

A Toronto home with a colourful prohibition past and a unique library in the master bathroom is now for sale.

The home at 80 Lytton Boulevard in the north Toronto Lytton Park neighbourhood is listed for $4.5 million.

80 lytton boulevard

The entry to 80 Lytton Boulevard.

The listing suggests it could be a condo alternative, and while there are Toronto condos out there for $15 million and $13 million, this home is definitely not like the tiny one or two bedroom condos most people can afford.

80 lytton boulevard

The home was likely built in 1920.

But it does have an interesting history.

The house was originally built in 1920 and is one of the remaining original homes in the Lytton Park neighbourhood, current owner David Share told blogTO.

80 lytton boulevard

There is space for a small music room.

"When we moved into the area a few years ago, we heard many stories from neighbours about this house," Share said.

80 lytton boulevard

The living areas are open and spacious. 

The home apparently played a role in Canada's prohibition era, which lasted from 1916 to 1927 in Ontario.

80 lytton boulevard

There is also a good sized dining room.

The home is said to have been owned by someone in the distillery business around prohibition, Shared added. They had some type of still and speakeasy in the garage. The garage still exists.

80 lytton boulevard

The garage where there used to be a still and speakeasy remains on the property.

It was known as a place to buy alcohol and the second floor was used as a dance floor.

80 lytton boulevard

There is plenty of room for entertaining.

"It was like an underground nightclub in the 20s — that's what we were told."

80 lytton boulevard

The kitchen is modern with a large centre island.

The home was extensively renovated by Den Bosch and Finchley, and neighbours were happy it wasn't torn down.

"It is sort of a historical gem in the neighbourhood."

80 lytton boulevard

The master bedroom is large with an ensuite. 

One of the interesting features of the renovations was the addition of many shelves in the master bathroom. It was Share's wife Wendy who found the idea in a design magazine, Share said.

80 lytton boulevard

You will never be bored while taking a bath.

The home is 3,269 square feet with four bedrooms.

80 lytton boulevard

There is a large dressing room.

It also just a five-minute walk to Yonge Street.

80 lytton boulevard

There is space for a small gym in the basement.

"It's a great house," said Share.

Photos by

via Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

