This Richmond Hill home with a basement hockey rink sold for $4.3 million

Most Toronto area mansions come with luxury features such as home theatres, gyms, and pools, and some even have epic backyard ice rinks, but it's rare to find one with an indoor hockey rink.

The home at 95 Duncan Road in Richmond Hill, which was listed for $4.7 million and sold in November for $4.3 million in less than 30 days, according to Zoocasa, had just that.

"It sold very fast," listing agent Leila Rezaei from Hammond International Properties told blogTO. Multimillion properties don't usually sell quickly because few people have this kind of cash lying around.

But this home had three offers, said Rezaei, and the successful offer came without conditions.

Rezaei said it was the home's hockey rink and other features that made it a hot property.

"I have never seen any houses with a hockey rink – this is the first time," she said.

The home has high-end appliances in the kitchen and in the bar in the basement.

The master suite comes with a large ensuite bathroom and walk-in dressing room.

The other four bedrooms also have ensuite baths.

In addition to the hockey rink, the 6,000-square-foot basement also has a media room.

"The home theatre is very exceptional."

Outside, there is a pool and cabana.

There is an outdoor pizza oven, and even a TV in the outdoor bar.

The home also comes with a heated driveway.

Whoever landed this property should be pretty happy to have a great spot to ride out the rest of this lockdown.