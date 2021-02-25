This Richmond Hill home with a basement hockey rink sold for $4.3 million

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 50 minutes ago
95 duncan road richmond hill

Most Toronto area mansions come with luxury features such as home theatres, gyms, and pools, and some even have epic backyard ice rinks, but it's rare to find one with an indoor hockey rink.

The home at 95 Duncan Road in Richmond Hill, which was listed for $4.7 million and sold in November for $4.3 million in less than 30 days, according to Zoocasa, had just that.

95 Duncan Road richmond hill

Inside the home there is space for a grand piano.

"It sold very fast," listing agent Leila Rezaei from Hammond International Properties told blogTO. Multimillion properties don't usually sell quickly because few people have this kind of cash lying around.

95 duncan Road richmond hill

The home had brightly coloured rooms.

But this home had three offers, said Rezaei, and the successful offer came without conditions.

95 Duncan Road richmond hill

There is plenty of space for gatherings.

Rezaei said it was the home's hockey rink and other features that made it a hot property.

95 Duncan Road richmond hill

The kitchen has high-end appliances.

"I have never seen any houses with a hockey rink – this is the first time," she said.

95 Duncan Road richmond hill

The hockey rink was likely a major selling feature.

The home has high-end appliances in the kitchen and in the bar in the basement.

95 Duncan Road richmond hill

All five bedrooms are large and come with ensuite bathrooms.

The master suite comes with a large ensuite bathroom and walk-in dressing room.

95 Duncan Road richmond hill

The master ensuite bathroom comes with a huge shower.

The other four bedrooms also have ensuite baths.

95 Duncan Road richmond hill

This bright pink bathroom might not be for everyone but it is unique.

In addition to the hockey rink, the 6,000-square-foot basement also has a media room.

95 Duncan Road richmond hill

The home owners likely don't care that movie theatres are not open during lockdown.

"The home theatre is very exceptional."

Outside, there is a pool and cabana.

95 Duncan Road richmond hill

There is a large pool and deck.

There is an outdoor pizza oven, and even a TV in the outdoor bar.

95 Duncan Road richmond hill

The cabana looks like a small home.

The home also comes with a heated driveway.

95 Duncan Road richmond hill

The home is in a neighbourhood of monster houses.

Whoever landed this property should be pretty happy to have a great spot to ride out the rest of this lockdown.

Lead photo by

Hammond International Properties

